Who is Ben Shelton? All you need to know about Novak Djokovic’s next opponent

Ben Shelton is an American professional tennis player, originally from Atlanta, Georgia, born on October 9th, 2002. He comes from a lineage of tennis players with his father, Bryan Shelton, being a former pro and coach of 'Florida Gators men's tennis', and his mother, Lisa Witsken Shelton, a top-rated junior tennis player.

Shelton's next challenge is a match against the Serbian, 36-year-old Novak Djokovic, on Friday, the winner of which will secure a spot in the finals. Djokovic has just clinched his 47th Grand Slam semifinal spot, outdoing Roger Federer's record. He secured his place by winning over Taylor Fritz with scores 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

On being queried about his forthcoming opponent, Shelton gave a knowing smile and made a comment indicating Djokovic's impressive 23 major championship victories, saying, "It doesn't get much better than that."

Ben Shelton's Tournament Run So Far

By overcoming a potential downfall in the third-set tie-break, Ben Shelton conquered 10th-seeded Frances Tiafoe in an unexpected win, becoming the youngest American US Open semi-finalist in three decades on a Tuesday night encounter at Flushing Meadows.

He now faces off against Novak Djokovic, gearing up to establish another milestone in the 47th major semi-finals. Djokovic aims to make it to his 10th finals and acquire a fourth US Open title, furthering his towering record of 23 Grand Slam titles.

Shelton's power-packed serves, notably the two 149 mph ones in his victory over Tommy Paul in the fourth round, have made heads turn. Despite being the underdog against Tiafoe, he emerged victorious following an intense four-set match.

Shelton is the youngest American contender to make it to the US Open quarterfinals since Andy Roddick's feat in 2003. As a title holder of the NCAA singles in 2022, Shelton boasts an ATP singles ranking of No. 35 as of May 8th, 2023.

Transitioning to a professional player a year after one of his remarkable victories in the NCAA men's singles championship at Florida in 2022, Shelton made a resounding debut by making it to the Australian Open quarterfinals in January.

Despite not being able to replicate his initial Grand Slam breakthrough at the Australian Open through his early and mid-season, where he reached the quarter-finals on his first international outing, his major progress came upon setting foot at Flushing Meadows. Now placed at No. 19 in Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, Shelton is truly making his mark.