Who is Benjamin Ackerman? LA con man who targeted A-list celebrities goes behind bars

On Wednesday, the fate of a Los Angeles man who was part of a multi-million dollar theft scheme that targeted the jewels and artwork among other valuable belongings owned by A-list celebrities was finally sentenced.

Who is Benjamin Ackerman?

The 37-year-old man who carried out the thefts by pretending to be a real estate agent, Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, received a 31-year prison term. After stealing millions of dollars and acquiring at least a dozen houses, he was apprehended in January 2019 and charged with conspiring with Jason Yaselli, his accomplice, to target the properties and carry out the crimes.

How did Ackerman and his accomplice frame their victims?

Using the cover of open houses, Ackerman and his accomplice, former Keller Williams realtor Jason Yaselli, planned and carried out high-value heists of 14 mansions in the Los Angeles area between December 2016 and July 2018.

According to reports, Yaselli gave Ackerman instructions to loot at least 14 mansions in the Hollywood area and sell the stolen goods to help pay off Yaselli's credit card. Ackerman allegedly paid Yaselli between $5,500 and $20,000 every month, according to the prosecution.

Victims who fell prey to Ackerman's plan

Along with Paul and Dorit Kemsley from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, former NFL player Shaun Phillips, former deputy editor of Vanity Fair Punch Hutton, and musicians Adam Lambert, Usher, and Jason Derulo were among the victims of the pair.

Hutton testified at the hearing on Wednesday, and her testimony was crucial to Ackerman's apprehension as she discovered the foot and the fingerprints that were utilized to apprehend the thief. The site stated that the pair had taken thousands of items in their raids and that they had even targeted a house thought to be the Kemsleys' residence. In one house, they had taken over 150 expensive goods, believed to be worth a combined $2.5 million and 5.5 million.

Before coming onto framed pictures of various superstars, including Mick Jagger and David Bowie, officers also found forty-three purses, thirty bracelets, twenty-five necklaces, and a Social Security card.

Days after Yaselli was arrested at LAX in 2019, Ackerman was detained. Two months after entering a not guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, eleven charges of first-degree home burglary, and twenty-five counts of money laundering, Ackerman was found guilty of three counts of first-degree residential burglary in September.

