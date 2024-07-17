Who is Billy LeBlanc? YouTuber gets hospitalized after losing partner to bacterial infection

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

YouTuber Billy LeBlanc is going through a difficult time following the tragic death of his partner, Natalie Clark. Both Billy and Natalie became ill after eating raw oysters, which resulted in a rare bacterial infection as per PEOPLE.

This heartbreaking situation has prompted questions and drawn attention to their story. In this article, we'll look at who Billy LeBlanc is, what happened to him while he was in the hospital, and how this loss has affected his life going forward.

Who is Billy LeBlanc?

Billy LeBlanc is well-known within the YouTube community. He rose to fame after appearing on the family channel Bratayleys alongside his ex-wife, Katie LeBlanc, and their three children, Annie, Hayley, and Caleb.

The family had a large following thanks to their engaging content. However, they experienced tragedy when their son Caleb died at the age of 13. Following the family's split in 2019, Billy launched his own channel, Just Billy LeBlanc.

In 2020, he introduced Natalie Clark as his new girlfriend, and she frequently appeared in his videos, adding to their shared online presence. Fans loved their relationship and enjoyed following their adventures together.

Billy LeBlanc's illness and hospitalization

Billy LeBlanc recently revealed additional details about Natalie's tragic death and his own hospitalization. In an Instagram video posted on July 16, he expressed gratitude to his loved ones and followers for their support during this difficult time. He stated that speaking out about Natalie's death was deeply personal, saying, "I woke up and she was gone."

LeBlanc and Clark both became ill after consuming raw oysters. LeBlanc explained, “We ate oysters and we both felt sick for a couple of days.” Natalie died of a bacterial infection called vibrio vulnificus, which they contracted from the oysters.

Billy spent 12 days in the hospital following her death, including 8 days in the intensive care unit, battling the same infection. "I don't remember much of it [and] I was pretty out of it most of the time," he said, reflecting on his stay in the hospital.

The impact of Vibrio vulnerability

Vibrio vulnificus is a dangerous bacteria that can be found in certain ocean waters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these bacteria can accumulate in oysters, which are filter feeders. Diarrhea and vomiting are common symptoms, but the infection can cause serious health problems, such as intensive care or amputation. Alarmingly, this bacteria has the potential to kill approximately 20% of those infected.

LeBlanc's mother, Yvette Berthelot LeBlanc, also addressed the situation on Facebook, expressing how difficult the last two weeks have been for the family. She asked for prayers for Natalie's son Julian, as well as Billy's physical and emotional health.

