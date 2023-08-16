Who is Bobbi Althoff? Exploring internet sensation's background as people label her 'industry plug'

Bobbi Althoff a 25-year-old YouTube sensation, became widely popular mainly because of TikTok. Currently, Bobbi is in the news for her viral podcast with pop star Drake. Following Drake's appearance on Althoff's podcast ‘The Really Good Podcast’ this summer, the record-breaking artist and influencer developed an odd connection. Nevertheless, since Althoff attended Drake's concert on Saturday in Los Angeles, after which rumors of a falling-out have been circulating. On Instagram, followers noticed that Althoff and Drake had unfollowed one another. Although the reason for the apparent separation is unknown, some fans believe that Drake was outraged by her response to his show. Let us take a look at Bobbi Alhoff's music background and how she went viral!

Who is Bobbi Althoff?

Bobbi Althoff is a creator of short-form content on TikTok who originally gained popularity for offering humorous and snarky advice on parenting, marriage, and fashion, as well as making videos of her beauty regimens. Having interviewed celebrities for weeks, Althoff earned the tag of being a master interviewer. Althoff's post highlighted a totally different aspect of her life prior to going popular for her video with Drake. Althoff's initial posts on that account feature her writing and making jokes about getting pregnant and becoming a mother. For the unversed, Althoff has two daughters, Richard and Concrete with her husband Cory Althoff.

Althoff starts her podcast

With her sardonic humor perfectly in place, Althoff went on to gain a massive following on TikTok, which appeared to include a number of celebrities. In 2023, Althoff started "The Really Good Podcast’, since then she has interviewed a variety of people, including actor and comedian Rick Glassman, funny-man on YouTube Funny Marco, rapper Armani White, and most famously, singer and rapper Drake. Althoff allegedly claimed that she had to pay celebrities for access when she first launched her podcast.

Athoff's gets called an 'Industry implant'

Colleen Ballinger, also known online as Miranda Sings, was Athoff's first high-profile guest. However, she started interviewing big celebs like Lil Yachty and Tyga but her interview with Drake assumed viral proportions. Drake gave a rare interview to the podcast, and in keeping with the show's tone, the two of them had an awkward, hostile interaction.

Althoff's platform skyrocketed after the podcast was uploaded. Althoff went to see Drake perform on Saturday at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. She shared a very on-brand video of herself in the location the next day, looking bored and crossing her arms. On Twitter, the video was also reposted by a number of accounts, which caused a flood of unfavorable comments. Althoff had recently denied rumors that she was an industry plant and emphasized that she is actually more of an entertainer and comedian.

