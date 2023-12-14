Who is Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea De Seine? Exploring her life, as the actor brings her to the premiere of Maestro

Bradley Cooper attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Maestro on Tuesday with his 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, whom he has with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. Cooper smiled broadly as he and Lea posed for cameras at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.

In the biographical drama Maestro, Cooper portrays renowned composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein. The daughter of the former couple, who plays a younger version of Maya Hawke in the feature film, has a brief appearance.

Who is Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea De Seine?

Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, the Oscar-nominated actor's only kid, was born in 2017 to Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. The couple started dating in 2015. Two years later, Cooper and Shayk announced their separation. They didn't go out in public much when they were dating because they wanted to keep their romance and their daughter out of the public eye.

Lea officially made her runway debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 20216, months before her birth, when her mother displayed the first faint hints of a baby bump as she walked the runway. A source then confirmed that Cooper and Shayk were expecting their first child together.

Following her birth, Cooper and Shayk stayed out of the spotlight until that July, when they went on a celebrity-filled trip to Tahiti with their pals.

In November 2023, Shayk talked about her and Cooper's parenting style in an interview with ELLE. She said, "He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of," she replied. "It always works, but it always works because we make it work." Shayk originally made the revelation that she and Cooper are raising Lea without the help of a nanny.

Even though being a single mother who works outside the home might be challenging at times, Shayk wants to make sure her daughter knows how much she values and is empowered by her career. Cooper said in an interview that he feels that he was raised in a loving and supportive environment by his parents, and he now aspires to provide his daughter with the same kind of upbringing when she grows older.

