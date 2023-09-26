Who is Brandon Stanton? Humans of New York founder comes under scope after Humans of Bombay controversy

The conflict between artistic expression and intellectual property rights is a frequent subject in the ever-changing realm of digital storytelling. The recent conflict between Humans of Bombay and People of India, reminiscent of the well-known Humans of New York, has pushed this problem to the forefront once more, as per BBC. To comprehend the mechanics of this debate, we must first investigate the origins and impact of Humans of New York and its founder, Brandon Stanton.

Who is Brandon Stanton?

Humans of New York (HONY) is the brainchild of Brandon Stanton, a former bond trader from Chicago. In 2010, he began on a one-of-a-kind photography expedition across New York City's busy streets. Stanton headed out with his camera and a great interest in strangers' lives to chronicle the unique and intriguing experiences of regular New Yorkers. His initiative soon gathered popularity and became a social media hit on sites such as Facebook and Instagram.

Humans of New York's distinguishing approach entails taking candid images of individuals on the streets of New York City and coupling them with poignant, sincere, or thought-provoking narratives offered by the subjects themselves. According to BBC, Stanton's ability to connect with people through his photography and narrative quickly made HONY a global sensation. The project's sincerity and emotional relevance struck a chord with millions, garnering admirers from all around the world.

ALSO READ: What is the latest PowerBall jackpot amount? Odds show winless streak since July continues

Stanton’s work crossed traditional boundaries

Stanton's work crossed established boundaries, elevating him to the forefront of contemporary photography and narrative. His commitment to capturing the raw, unedited essence of mankind has earned him critical praise and a sizable internet following. Furthermore, HONY's charity initiatives, such as charitable crowdfunding and the release of best-selling books, branded Stanton as not only a storyteller but also a humanitarian.

It was the dramatic effect and global awareness of Humans of Bombay that inspired similar efforts throughout the world. Humans of Bombay, founded in 2014 by Karishma Mehta, embraced the HONY style and concept, focused on the busy metropolis of Mumbai as per BBC. Humans of Bombay, like its New York counterpart, intended to shed light on the rich tapestry of human experiences by highlighting the city's unique variety via photography and personal tales.

Controversy surrounding Humans of Bombay

The present issue surrounding Humans of Bombay, on the other hand, originates from its decision to initiate a copyright infringement action against People of India, a platform that launched a few years later and uses a similar concept. The disagreement raises serious concerns about the scope of copyright in the area of digital storytelling, as well as the ethical ramifications of reproducing a popular notion.

Advertisement

Given that Humans of New York influenced it, the major question in this case is whether Humans of Bombay has a genuine claim to copyright protection over the structure and manner of its storytelling. According to BBC, critics claim that Brandon Stanton's work served as the initial template for similar projects throughout the world, making it impossible to claim exclusive rights to a format inspired by someone else's creative vision.

Brandon Stanton has been thrust into the limelight as a result of the dispute surrounding Humans of Bombay's copyright claim. Some say that Stanton, as the originator of HONY, has some responsibility for the global growth of similar initiatives, since his work served as a catalyst for these attempts. While Stanton has not commented directly on the controversy, his role as a pioneer in this genre raises ethical concerns about copying and recycling original notions.

ALSO READ: Who is Karishma Mehta? Humans of Bombay founder faces backlash over People of India lawsuit