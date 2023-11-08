Who is Brian Jeffrey Raymond? Ex-CIA officer pleads guilty to drugging and abusing multiple women

Accusations against 47-year-old ex-CIA officer Brian Jeffrey Raymond detail disturbing acts of drugging and sexually abusing around two dozen women across multiple overseas assignments in his career. Allegations further reveal a shocking trove of almost 500 videos and photos featuring naked, unconscious women.

Who is Brian Jeffrey Raymond?

Brian Jeffrey Raymond, a former CIA officer, has pleaded guilty to federal sex abuse charges that could land him behind bars for up to 30 years. The plea comes after Raymond was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least two dozen women during various overseas postings.

Prosecutors assert that these graphic materials captured instances where Raymond is seen manipulating the victims, opening their eyelids, touching them inappropriately, or even posing alongside them.

The unsettling collection of images spans back to 2006, meticulously documenting Raymond's professional journey, indicating incidents in various countries including Mexico, Peru, and others.

The gravity of these allegations not only paints a harrowing picture of exploitation but also underscores the extent of the potential abuse that might have occurred over the years. The revelations stand as a grim testament to the abuse of power and the urgent need for accountability within high-stakes institutions.

CIA’s response to this incident

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has publicly denounced the crimes committed by former CIA officer Brian Jeffrey Raymond, who pleaded guilty to federal sex abuse charges. In response to the incident, CIA Director William Burns initiated a series of reforms aimed at simplifying complaint processes, supporting victims, and imposing swift penalties on those involved in misconduct.

"We are dedicated to collaborating with law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of sexual assault and harassment are held accountable," the CIA stated in a press release adding, "Furthermore, we treat all allegations of sexual assault and harassment with the utmost seriousness and have implemented numerous measures to create a secure, inclusive, and respectful workplace for our employees."

Raymond pleaded guilty to four of 25 criminal counts

The San Diego native, who is fluent in Spanish and Mandarin, was only discovered in 2020 after a naked woman Raymond met on Tinder screamed for help from his balcony, prompting a worried neighbor to call the authorities.

US officials scoured Raymond’s electronic devices and began identifying the victims, all of whom described experiencing some form of memory loss during their time with him. Prosecutors had intended to call as many as 14 alleged victims during trial.

Raymond pleaded guilty to four of 25 criminal counts including sexual abuse, coercion, and transportation of obscene material. As part of the agreement announced Tuesday, he faces 24 to 30 years in prison.

