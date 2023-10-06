Who is Brianna Pinnix? "Train Karen" goes viral for drunk rant at German tourists

A high-flying recruiting specialist was fired after hurling xenophobic insults at a group of German visitors on a New York train. According to her since-deleted LinkedIn profile, Brianna Pinnix worked at Capital Rx as a senior talent acquisition expert with a focus on technology recruiting. After the video of her repulsive behavior went public, Capital Rx claimed they "acted immediately and terminated the employee," and she has since been sacked from her job.

ALSO READ: Does Elon Musk have a degree? Taking closer look at educational qualifications of USD 232 billion worth tycoon

Pinnix berates xenophobic rants at German tourists

Earlier this week, the video of a drunk Pinnix yelling at a group of German visitors. Pinnix is seen rushing aggressively and violently toward the group of young visitors during the altercation and after that, she yells, "Let's not let immigrants take up our country...how about you get the f**k out of our country."

The tourists are violently confronted in the video by an apparently inebriated Pinnix, who constantly demands an explanation from them. Pinnix continues to rant despite her boyfriend's efforts to control the situation, turning physical violence into a light strike on one of the tourists.

Pinnix's boyfriend is later seen bringing her back to her seat and saying, "You know I’m an immigrant, I’m an immigrant, too, you know that, right?” To this, Pinnix replies, "Yeah … but I’m responsible for you so it’s OK,”.

Only one traveler got up from their seat, looked visibly irritated, and then calmly sat back down. The other tourists seemed to be taking the incident in good spirits. It's not clear what sparked the argument or what was said to the blonde woman.

On social media, the incident has received significant censure. Many viewers worried about Pinnix's boyfriend and urged him to break up with her. Discussions regarding the necessity of combating xenophobia and fostering tolerance in society have been triggered by the video. Pinnix's actions, which were caught on camera, have sparked discussions about the importance of empathy and cultural awareness, especially in the face of frustration.

Who is Brianna Pinnix?

The 30-year-old Brianna Pinnix was recognized as the woman in the video that went viral on Wednesday by the New York Post. According to her since-deleted Facebook page, Pinnix was born and raised in Mahwah, New Jersey, before relocating to New York City. From Marymount Manhattan College, Pinnix earned a bachelor's degree in communications and media studies. Pinnix worked for InterQuest Group between 2019 and 2022 and Green Key Resources between March 2017 and April 2019 before beginning her position with Capital Rx in September. Brianna Pinnix was a talent acquisition specialist for Capital Rx, a New York City-based pharmaceutical benefit manager, prior to the incident. But the company said in a statement that she had been dismissed after the video went viral.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Only Fans star Minki Minna rewards fan with lifetime subscription after he gets her name tattooed