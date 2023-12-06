Who is Bruce Daitch? Exploring the life and career of former Netflix animation VP as he joins God's Gang

Bruce Daitch is a seasoned veteran in the dynamic field of animation, bringing a wealth of knowledge and creativity to the forefront of the industry. Daitch's extraordinary career spans over two decades, and he has played crucial roles in altering the world of animation, first at DreamWorks Animation and then at Netflix, as per Deadline.

Bruce Daitch's early days: DreamWorks Animation pioneer

Bruce Daitch's career in animation began with DreamWorks Animation, where he was one of the company's initial workers. During his 20-year employment, he wore several hats, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. During this time, Daitch was crucial in the growth and diversification of DreamWorks Animation, playing a vital part in the success of films such as Shrek and Kung Fu Panda. His strategic vision and financial expertise aided DreamWorks Animation's expansion and, eventually, its acquisition by Comcast in a $3.8 billion deal in 2016.

Daitch began a new chapter in his career with Netflix, showcasing his industry knowledge. He joined Netflix as Vice President of Animation for Production, where he oversaw the strategy and operations of the company's global animation efforts. His employment coincided with Netflix's strategic push into the kids and family entertainment area, which included partnerships with well-known artists such as Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Glen Keane, and Nora Twomey. Daitch's strategic ideas were important in the expansion of Netflix's animation studios in Los Angeles, which contributed to the platform's broad and captivating animation slate.

God's Gang: A creative venture into multicultural storytelling

Bruce Daitch's recent appointment as an advisor to God's Gang adds a new dimension to his remarkable career. Former Disney executive Nimrod Avraham May created the Israeli production firm, which is creating headlines with its innovative series that mixes together protagonists from several faiths - Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, and Judaism. God's Gang aspires to impart a message of peace, love, and togetherness to a global audience aged 9-19 via martial arts, concepts of oneness, and incredible adventures, as per the Deadline. Daitch's experience is expected to play a critical role in enabling global collaborations for finance, production, and broadcasting, expanding the reach and effect of this multicultural and multilingual series.

Bruce Daitch's dedication to cultivating originality, diversity, and global appeal in animation continues unchanged as he starts on this new venture with God's Gang. Daitch's trajectory has been distinguished by a commitment to pushing the frontiers of animation narrative, as seen by his work at DreamWorks Animation and Netflix. His strategic contributions to the business and dedication to creating significant material have left an everlasting impression, and the partnership with God's Gang is set to be another chapter in the continuous narrative of his remarkable career.

In an industry where streaming platforms compete fiercely for viewer attention, Bruce Daitch's leadership and business acumen remains a driving force in molding the future of animation, leaving an everlasting stamp on the landscape.

