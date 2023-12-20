Who is Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden? Exploring his life and career amidst actress' latest comments on marriage

Cameron Diaz believes that married couples should normalize separate bedrooms! The most recent episode of Lipstick on the Rim, a podcast hosted by Molly Sims and her best friend Emese Gormley, featured the former Charlie's Angel. Diaz revealed details about her former ideal living arrangement for her household as the women discussed leading health-conscious lifestyles.

The actress said, "We should normalize separate bedrooms. To me, I would, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go to sleep in your room. I’m fine.” Sims stated that Diaz's dream living situation was going to shock her viewers. However, Diaz later made it clear that it didn't apply to her marriage with Benji Madden.

Diaz has been married to Madden since 2015 and they have been a rock-solid couple. While everyone knows about Diaz and her remarkable career, in this article let's learn more about Benji Madden!

Who is Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden?

On March 11, 1979, Benji Madden was born in Waldorf, Maryland. Benji, together with his twin brother Joel, created the pop-punk band Good Charlotte. Originally from Maryland, the identical twins went on to form the pop-rock group The Madden Brothers. In 2015, Cameron's rock star husband teamed up with brother Joel as a duet judge team on The Voice Australia's fourth season.

In 2001, Madden and his brothers Joel and Josh launched the clothing brand Made Clothing. It changed to DCMA Collective at the beginning of 2006. Madden participated in a boxing bout at Ellismania 5: Get These Brawls on April 3, 2010, against MTV and VH1 personality Riki Rachtman.

Madden, together with his two brothers, officially founded MDDN in 2015. Benji serves as CEO of the company, which provides creative services, artist development, and artist management. Additionally, Madden and his brother are co-founders of Veeps 2017 and co-chief executives. Live Nation Entertainment partially acquired the top-tier premium streaming platform for concerts in January 2021.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's relationship

Madden's sister-in-law Nicole Richie introduced Cameron and Benji to each other in 2014. Diaz had once mentioned in an interview that she felt Madden was hot when she first met him. After which at a dinner party she was hosting at the time, Joel asked if he might bring Benji, and that's how they first got together.

Diaz and Madden started dating in May 2014 and in a ceremony influenced by Jewish tradition, the couple got married on January 5, 2015. They welcomed a daughter via surrogacy on December 30, 2019.

