Who Is Camryn D'Aloia? Everything We Know About The Woman Spotted With Dave Portnoy At Celtics-Heat Game

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, was spotted with a blond beauty Camryn D'Aloia at an NBA game. The two were spotted chatting behind sportscasters during the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat's live broadcast. At one point during the sighting, Portnoy can be seen turning to his new gal pal to make a remark with a smile on his face, prompting her to then make a cheeky face.

The game took place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, so D’Aloia, who is from the businessman’s home state of Massachusetts, flew down to South Florida to attend the event.

Who is Camryn D'Aloia?

Camryn D'Aloia is a 25-year-old Boston native, who is currently the Community Management Associate at Nutrafol, a hair growth product company, since June 2023. She graduated from Framingham State University in 2021, majoring in Communication Arts and Business. Throughout her college years, she balanced her studies with various part-time jobs to cover personal expenses.

She worked as a Social Media Intern at YAP Media, eventually being promoted to Social Media Manager in September 2021. However, she left the company in June 2023 to explore new opportunities.

D'Aloia gained attention recently, after being seen with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during a Heat-Celtics game, sparking speculations among fans and media about their alleged relationship. In the meantime, D'Aloia has set her Instagram account to private due to the sudden attention she has received.

Dave Portnoy opened up about why he panicked when he was on camera with Camryn D'Aloia

Dave Portnoy addressed being caught on a date with Camryn D'Aloia during a live broadcast, revealing that he felt panicked upon realizing their outing had become public knowledge.

"Very unfortunate set of circumstances, I'll say that," Portnoy said on the Wednesday, May 1 episode of his BFFs podcast with Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfry.

The original footage shows a clearly embarrassed Portnoy sitting next to a woman, who was later identified as Camryn D’Aloia. As the two realize they’re sitting directly behind broadcasters, and right in the middle of the camera’s glare, D’Aloia covers her face with her hand and Portnoy shifts uncomfortably.

He also expressed his desire to be considerate of his ex-girlfriend, Silvana Mojica, with whom he was in a three-year relationship. This marked the first instance of him being seen publicly with another woman since their breakup in November 2023.

"I'm sensitive still to the fact I'm six months, five-and-a-half months out of a relationship, so being seen on a date or with a girl, it was not what I was trying to do," he said.

Portnoy further delved into the details with D'Aloia and shed light on the reasons behind their attendance at the game together. "If you know how I enjoy Celtics games, generally [sitting] center court, on the wood, loud, proud. I'm friends with this girl, we've hung out ... it's not boyfriend-girlfriend, obviously," Portnoy said. He continued, "She's from Boston, so [she's] a Celtics fan."

Dave also added that he strictly did not want to be on camera. He said, "I don't want to be pictured, I don't want to be on TV, I don't want any of it."

Portnoy further said, “We walk in, sit down, and I know instantly I have a problem. No idea where these tickets were. They are right behind the broadcaster. It was the two worst tickets—and there’s the reaction, like, ‘What the f--k.’”

He continued, “We sat down and it’s like, ‘We are f--ked.’ That’s the initial [reaction]. You can see us on the screen. I think I told her, ‘Just don’t panic, just don’t panic.’ You guys can appreciate that there is a level of notoriety that stinks when you’re well-known. We just wanted to go to the Celtics game.”

