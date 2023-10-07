Who is Carla Ferrigno? What we know so far about Lou Ferrigno's wife amid elder abuse controversy

An ongoing family dispute involving 'Hulk' star Lou Ferrigno, his wife Carla Ferrigno, and their daughter Shanna Ferrigno has taken a disturbing turn, with allegations of elder abuse and financial manipulation.

Legal documents obtained by The Blast reveal that Lou Ferrigno is seeking to become the sole trustee of the family trust. He asserts that his wife, Carla Ferrigno, who has been married to him for 43 years, is currently suffering from "advanced dementia" and requires round-the-clock care. As a result of her condition, Lou believes it is necessary for him to assume control of their finances.

Carla's deteriorating health, as stated in a letter from her doctor dated September 1, 2023, prompted Lou to file for this action. The court filing highlights the necessity of confirming the trust's directive that Lou Ferrigno should be the sole trustee, ensuring the welfare of his wife, who is battling dementia-Alzheimer's disease.

Elder abuse allegations and financial exploitation

The situation escalates with Lou Ferrigno accusing his own daughter, Shanna Ferrigno, and Carla's sister, Pam Vog, of elder abuse and financial exploitation. According to the legal documents, Lou claims that Carla was manipulated into attempting to withdraw $500,000 from their accounts, even though her medical condition renders her incapable of managing her affairs, as reported by BLAST.

The situation became even more distressing when Carla's daughter and her sister drove her to a bank to withdraw the money. Lou intervened, temporarily halting the transaction, but he now seeks court relief to prevent Shanna and Pam from potentially accessing and misappropriating these funds, which would harm Carla's well-being.

The documents paint a grim picture of the family dynamics, with Lou asserting that Shanna has been poisoning Carla's mind with negative sentiments about him, leading to hostile behavior from Carla. He alleges that Shanna has interfered with Carla's care, including influencing doctors and caretakers without Lou's consent.

A legal battle looms

As the family feud intensifies, Lou Ferrigno is pursuing a court order to prohibit any bank from distributing funds to Carla or her family without his authorization, aiming to protect Carla's financial interests and well-being. The allegations of elder abuse, financial manipulation, and family discord have placed this case under legal scrutiny.

The outcome of this dispute, which involves a beloved Hollywood figure and his family, is now in the hands of the court, as they work to determine the best course of action for Carla Ferrigno and her finances during this challenging period.

