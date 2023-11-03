Who is Casey Bloys? HBO CEO admits using fake accounts to counter critics

In a recent Rolling Stone report, Casey Bloys, HBO's CEO and Chairman, is revealed to have orchestrated a fake X (formerly Twitter) account strategy to combat unfavorable TV critic reviews. During an HBO event, Bloys expressed remorse for the incident, confessing to forming a covert network of fake accounts that took aim at critics during a phase of heightened Twitter activity while working remotely.

Who is Casey Bloys?

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, has led an impressive journey shaping original programming. His tenure saw remarkable growth, as he expanded responsibilities to encompass HBO Max's original content, driving an extraordinary slate of acclaimed series and documentaries.

Under Bloys’ stewardship, HBO and Max Originals received a record-breaking 38 Emmy Awards in 2022, setting a new benchmark in the industry. Series like House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, Euphoria, and The Last of Us attracted cross-platform audiences exceeding 15 million viewers per episode, marking a significant milestone for HBO.

Casey Bloys' remarkable career journey from HBO's development departments to his current role as Chairman showcases an unwavering dedication to quality programming. His strategic vision and creative guidance have cemented his place as a key figure in the evolution of television content.

Fake Twitter account accusations

The exposed text exchanges detailed attempts to counter criticism. One incident involved drafting a response targeting a TV critic's tweet on the HBO series Perry Mason. Although the response was not posted, other messages were reportedly sent from fabricated accounts.

As reported by BBC, Bloys acknowledged the inadequacy of this approach, calling the six tweets over 18 months not very effective, expressing regret for those impacted, and claiming to now provide direct feedback to journalists.

This controversy has emerged as part of a lawsuit filed against HBO, Bloys, and a senior VP by a former employee, Sully Temori, alleging wrongful termination, harassment, and discrimination after revealing a mental health diagnosis. HBO has stated its intention to vigorously contest these allegations while wishing Temori success in his future pursuits.

