Who is Cassidy Hutchinson? Former Trump aide accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump White House employee who gave shocking evidence to the congressional panel looking into the Capitol incident on January 6, 2021, has claimed that Rudy Giuliani molested her on the day of the riot in Washington. In her upcoming book, Hutchinson wrote about meeting Giuliani backstage at former President Donald Trump's speech just before a crowd of his fans stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the certification of the 2020 election.

ALSO READ: India suspends visa services for Canadians as tensions escalate: Here’s what we know so far

Hutchinson, who was 24 at the time and served as assistant to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, writes in her book about how Giuliani tried to kiss her and touched her while she was still wearing her clothing. She claims that after complimenting her leather jacket, he reached beneath her blazer and skirt with his hand.

Who is Cassidy Hutchinson?

Cassidy Hutchinson, a Pennington native and former special assistant to President Trump worked closely with one of the most divisive leaders in modern American history. Cassidy Hutchinson had a desire to work in government ever since a family trip to Washington, DC. She was the first member of her immediate family to earn a college degree; her family was working-class with a military history. Despite not having any connections to Washington, Hutchinson was able to secure a key job in the heart of the Trump White House.

On January 6, 2021, her life took a drastic turn when, at the age of 24, she discovered herself in the heart of one of the most astonishing and unparalleled tragedies in contemporary political history. Hutchinson was compelled to decide between her allegiance to the Trump administration and her allegiance to the nation and the Constitution by disclosing what she had seen and heard during the attempt to rig a democratic election. Her statement riveted and astounded the nation, and she boldly stepped forward to become a key witness in the House hearings on January 6.

About Guiliani

Since Trump resigned as president, Giuliani, 79, has been dealing with several legal issues. In connection with his attempts to have the Georgia 2020 election results annulled, he was recently charged on 13 charges. In a civil action brought by two Georgia election officials whom he accused of tampering with the vote, he was also punished by a judge.

ALSO READ: Why are famous authors including George RR Martin suing OpenAI? Key reasons behind lawsuit explained