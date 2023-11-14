Who is Chloe Jones? Woman escapes serial kidnapper's grasp in Ohio

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, and physical abuse

In a chilling incident in Kenmore, Ohio, a serial kidnapper, William Mozingo, allegedly subjected a woman named Chloe Jones to a terrifying ordeal. The shocking details of her abduction, assault, and captivity have left the community in shock and raised questions about Mozingo's criminal history and the effectiveness of the justice system.

The abduction and captivity

As reported by the New York Post, Jones, 23, became a victim when Mozingo offered her a ride home in October. Instead of taking her to her destination, Mozingo took her to a detached garage, where he allegedly beat her with a baseball bat, doused her with gasoline, and threatened to set her on fire.

For days, Jones endured physical and psychological torture, being tied up, held at knifepoint, and forced to endure unimaginable threats. The ordeal only ended when the garage owner discovered Mozingo and called the police.

Escape and rescue operation

A dramatic bodycam video captured the moment when Akron Police surrounded the shed with guns drawn, apprehended Mozingo, and rescued Jones. Officers inside the garage used a ladder to help her escape from a concealed opening in the ceiling.

Jones's mother later revealed the horrifying details on a GoFundMe page, describing her daughter's resilience in the face of such brutality.

Mozingo's arrest brought to light his extensive criminal history, including convictions for abduction in 2011, 2014, and 2019. Despite serving prison time, he was released on parole, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the justice system.

In 2017, Mozingo held another woman at knifepoint in a Walmart bathroom, further highlighting the recurrent nature of his violent tendencies.

