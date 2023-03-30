Who is Chris Chan, a YouTuber and cartoonist released on bail after an incest charge?

The "Sonichu" webcomic series by Chan, which features a character that is a cross between Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog, is her most well-known work for what she is known for. Recently, a buzz started over social media that was ablaze with rumors.

The rumors claim that controversial US cartoonist and YouTuber Chris Chan has been granted bail and has been let out of jail. As indicated, Chan was arrested by the authorities in 2021 on charges of felony incest. As her case moved through the legal system, she remained in custody until further notice.

Here's a rundown of everything you need to know about this mysterious case and the face behind the name: Chris Chan.

Who is this Chris Chan?

Chris Chan is a YouTuber and artist from the US state of Virginia. Her full name is Christine Weston Chandler. She is well known for her webcomic series "Sonichu," which centers on a figure who is a cross between Sonic the Hedgehog and Pikachu.

The transgender internet celebrity, age 41, also produces and is a famous YouTuber; she usually makes videos that are based on her life and comic animation, which have gained her a handsome amount of followers on YouTube. She has more than 60,000 subscribers, and the video has received close to 9 million views.

For what reason is she being convicted?

Chan, who was detained in 2021, is accused of felony incest. According to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff's Office provided to the Mirror, "The Greene County Sheriff's Office learned about sex crimes against a family member who lives in the Ruckersville region on July 31st, 2021.

"Both the victim and the suspect reside in Greene County. Based on the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued," as per the statement. The arrest of Christine Weston Chandler came to light on January 8, 2021, when the Henrico Police Department was able to track down people related to the incident.

As of now, Christine Weston Chandler of Ruckersville, VA, is facing charges as follows: VA Code: 18.2-366 Incest

Information: Code 12.2-366 provision governs incest, or sexual activity between those who are not allowed to marry.

It has been brought to the attention that the Central Virginia Regional Prison is presently holding Christine Chandler without bail. This investigation is still ongoing as there are additional pendency charges that will be filed against her.

What's the latest update? Is she on bail?

The official court website for Virginia indicates that Chan received a transportation order on Monday (March 27)), though it doesn't specify why. The defendant's status as being in custody is still displayed.

According to the records, she will face the charge again in court on August 8 of this year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Adnan Syed, and why is his murder case re-opening? Here's everything you need to know