Who is Chris Wallace? Exploring life and career of Journalist getting blasted for asking Adam Driver about his looks

Chris Wallace, an American journalist, has come under fire from Adam Driver's fans for telling the actor in an awkward recent interview that you don't look like the typical movie star.

In an interview promoting his latest movie, Ferrari, Driver, was interviewed by Wallace, but things took a bad turn when the anchor addressed the Oscar nominee's lack of typical movie star appearance and inquired about the impact that had on his career.

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? featured a confused Driver saying, "I look how I look. I can’t change that, so I guess it helped me."

"I've also been called a horse-face by the New Yorker," he continued. "I recall reading a reviewer who speculated that, His agent probably isn't sure whether to put him in the Kentucky Derby or a movie. Therefore, you must believe the bad thing if you believe the good thing. My goal is to not take anything in."

However, Driver's fans have taken to social media and criticized Wallace for his comments.

Who is Chris Wallace?

Early life

Mike Wallace, a veteran CBS 60 Minutes reporter, and Norma Kaphan welcomed Wallace into the world in Chicago, Illinois, where he was born. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Bill Leonard, the president of CBS News, following the divorce of his parents when he was just one year old. Leonard introduced him to political journalism at an early age, hiring him as an assistant to Walter Cronkite at the 1964 Republican National Convention.

NBC network

In 1975, Wallace started working for NBC as a network journalist. He spent 14 years there as a reporter for WNBC-TV in New York City. Wallace then moved to work as a political correspondent for NBC News in the company's Washington bureau. In 1982, he co-anchored the Today show in Washington alongside Bryant Gumbel and Jane Pauley, and he also read the news.

ABC

Wallace switched from NBC to ABC in late 1988. The departing chief White House correspondent for ABC, Sam Donaldson, expressed his excitement and satisfaction at Wallace's decision to join the network. Wallace hosted Nightline on occasion while working as the senior correspondent for Primetime Live at ABC News. He reported on Iraqi Scud missile attacks from Tel Aviv during the Persian Gulf War in 1991.

Fox News

Wallace left ABC in 2003 after 14 years to work at Fox News. In 2003, Wallace took over as host of Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, succeeding Tony Snow. At Fox, Wallace and Shepard Smith became well-known for being credible reporters on the network.

Wallace had covered almost every significant political event during his eighteen years at Fox, landing several high-profile interviews with politicians and dignitaries around the country. He got President Barack Obama to do his first interview with Fox in February 2009.

Wallace moderated the 2016 Republican Party presidential debate on Fox News on March 3, 2016, alongside Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly. For the first time since his election in 2017, he conducted an interview with President Donald Trump.

CNN

Wallace declared that it would be his last day hosting Fox News Sunday on the show's December 12, 2021, broadcast. Wallace was subsequently confirmed as CNN's new host of a new show for CNN+, the streaming service that debuted in April 2022. According to Wallace, Charlie Rose, Larry King, and his father Mike Wallace served as inspiration for the show.

Chris Wallace's personal life

Wallace is a twice-married man. Peter, Megan, Andrew, and Catherine are his four children from his 1973 marriage to Elizabeth Farrell. He wed Lorraine Smothers in 1997; she was Dick Smothers's previous wife.

