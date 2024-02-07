Who is Cieran McNamara? Serial romance fraudstar who claimed to be millionaire jailed for conning women out of 300,000 pounds

Cieran McNamara, a 37-year-old man from Coventry, was sentenced to seven years in jail after pleading guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation. McNamara, also known as Ciaran Griffin, Christian McNamara, and Myles McNamara, conducted an intricate romantic fraud on wealthy women across the United Kingdom.

Lavish lifestyle and deceptive tactics

McNamara lived a luxury lifestyle, traveling in first-class accommodations and staying in 5-star hotels throughout the UK. He met his victims through various means, including online platforms and elite clubs. His strategy involves building romantic relationships with these women while convincing them of his alleged success as a businessman with a high-value property portfolio.

To support his fake image, McNamara would show his victims photographs of himself in beautiful residences in London and Cheshire, as well as photographs of expensive trips throughout the world. He showered the women with expensive gifts, weekend getaways, and lavish meals. However, unbeknownst to his victims, McNamara supported his lifestyle by abusing their confidence and tricking them into lending him large sums of money.

"He convinced his victims that he was a millionaire with properties across the country, but in reality, he was unemployed and living out of a suitcase," said Detective Victoria Hazlewood, who led the investigation.

Uncovering the scheme and legal consequences

The scam came to an end when one of McNamara's victims in Cheshire became suspicious and informed the authorities. An inquiry by the Cheshire Constabulary Economic Crime Unit exposed McNamara's web of deception, which led to his arrest in Colchester. Following his arrest, police recovered around £19,500 in luxury goods from a lock-up rented by McNamara.

Detective Constable Victoria Hazlewood, who oversaw the investigation, described McNamara as a "serial fraudster" with no remorse for his misdeeds. “McNamara is a serial fraudster, and I truly believe that he cannot tell the difference between reality and fantasy,” she said.

Despite his imprisonment, Hazlewood feels there may be more victims of McNamara's romantic scam and wants them to speak forward. She recommends anyone who believes they have been targeted by a romance fraudster to call Action Fraud for help and support.

