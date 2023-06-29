Who is Colleen Ballinger and why is the YouTuber facing massive backlash for her apology video?

American comedian Colleen Ballinger is facing massive backlash for an apology video she posted. Netizens are calling her "disgusting" and immature" for making a joke out of this whole situation. Keep reading to know what exactly happened, why she issued an "apology video" and why she is being slammed on the Internet for the same.

Who is Colleen Ballinger and what did she do?

Ballinger, who is known for playing the character Miranda Sings, was accused of grooming Adam McIntyre. Back in April 2020, the 22-year-old released a video claiming the 36-year-old groomed him when he was 13. Many others came forward and accused Ballinger of the same and some even alleged that she made sexual jokes with minors in group chats. She has finally broken her silence and addressed the allegations through a YouTube video.

Colleen Ballinger addresses grooming allegations in video

The description of the supposed "apology video" which was posted on June 29, 2023, reads, "I do not condone or support any kind of online bullying or hate towards anyone. Ever." In the video, Ballinger picked up a ukulele and recorded a 10-minute long video where she sings about the allegations against her and claims that they are nothing but lies and gossip.

She sings that the allegations are a "toxic gossip train" running on "tracks of misinformation" and is a "one-way ticket to manipulation station." Ballinger further talked about "rumors that look like facts" and added, "Even though my team has strongly advised me to not say what I want to say, I recently realized that they never said I couldn't sing what I wanna say." In the video, the comedian claimed, "the only thing I've ever groomed is my two Persian cats."

The lyrics in the song further say, "I'm not a groomer, just a loser / who didn't understand I shouldn't respond to fans / and I'm not a predator even a lot of you think so / because five years ago I made a fart joke." McIntyre has responded Ballinger's video and tweeted, "as much as colleen discredited & made fun of me, i'm glad her video did ONE thing, show you all EXACTLY the type of evil woman she is, that a lot of us have experienced over the past few years behind the scenes, the mask has slipped. everyone meet the REAL colleen ballinger."

Netizens slam Colleen Ballinger for insensitive YouTube video

Meanwhile, netizens have been slamming Ballinger for her insensitive video and for making a joke out of such a serious situation. One user wrote, "No because Colleen Ballinger will go down as having the worst fucking apology in YouTube history... and it wasn't an apology at all. She essentially spent 10 minutes mocking all of the people she hurt. Typical behavior for an abuser/groomer. It's not funny at all." Another said, "So... you're telling me... colleen ballinger.. the woman behind 'miranda sings' has been outed as a groomer... and decided to acknowledge the controversy by... making a ukulele song about it?"

A third felt, "This has got to be the absolute worst response vid I've ever seen abt grooming allegations. She is absolutely disgusting. [facepalm emoji] There have been so many ppl who came forward against her. She doesn't care the harm she's doing. She thinks it's all a freaking joke, I'm angry." A fourth added, "i need to know @ColleenB123, what makes you think it's okay to sing about something instead of being professional about it. that's dumb and immature. you are a grown adult who thinks it's okay to sing about allegations to 'prove' you're not a groomer."

