Who is Corrine Foxx's fiancee Joe Hooten? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with the actress as the couple announce their engagement

Corinne Foxx and Joseph Hooten's wedding bells are about to ring. Actor Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corrine, recently announced her engagement to longtime partner Joe Hooten. Along with a romantic engagement photo, the actress announced the good news on her Instagram page on Sunday.

Corinne accompanied the photo with a heart emoji and a diamond ring, saying, "From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever." In the photo shoot, Corinne showed off her newly sparkling gem, an exquisite square-cut diamond, while holding her soon-to-be spouse. The duo has not yet agreed on whether they will tie the knot; however, let's get to know more about who Joe Hooten is and more about his life and relationship with the actress!

Who is Corrine Foxx's fiancee Joe Hooten?

Early life and education

Joseph Hooten, better known as Joe, is a Los Angeles, California,-based writer and filmmaker. It is known that Joseph is from Barlett, Tennessee, even though very little is known about his early years and family history. Joe attended Florida State University before transferring to the University of Southern California.

At the University of Southern California (USC), Joe graduated with a bachelor's degree in film and television production in 2015. However, Joe did not graduate until 2013, when he began working in the entertainment industry. From May to August 2013, he worked as a development intern at Atmosphere Entertainment.

Career in Film Production

In April 2013, Joe went on to work as a production assistant for Film Independent. Meanwhile, he worked as an intern for Starz Entertainment's original programming from May to August 2014. Joe then started working as a finance and marketing intern for Bangkok, Thailand's Maneeya Reality Company.

In a similar vein, Joe started working as a teaching assistant at USC in 2015. Joe Hooten began working as an agent trainee at the United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills, California, in May 2016, and he accumulated experience there until August 2017.

Joe was promoted to Coordinator of the Television Department after serving as the Vice President of Television's assistant for two years and one month. In the same way, he received a promotion once again in June 2021 to manager of the television, a role he currently holds.

Joe Hooten and Corrine Foxx's relationship

It's not exactly clear when Corinne and Joe, her boyfriend, started dating. Still, rumors persist that the two were friends at USC, the university where they both went. Additionally, Joe first appeared on Corinne's Instagram in July 2019. Joe and his girlfriend Corinne have been spotted traveling together and sharing photos ever since their relationship became public.

