Who is Craig Robertson? Man who threatened Joe Biden gets killed in FBI encounter

Content Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death

On Wednesday, the FBI shot dead a man named Craig Robertson in Utah who made online threats to kill President Joe Biden. According to a criminal complaint, Robertson threatened President Biden, VP Kamala Harris, and a prosecutor who was looking into Donald Trump's possible criminal activity on Facebook.

On Monday, Robertson allegedly threatened to take advantage of the US President's upcoming trip to Utah as an excuse to prepare his camouflage and sniper rifle. In a Facebook post, he wrote, "I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle."

According to an official statement from the FBI, the shooting occurred at 6.15 am as special agents were attempting to serve a warrant at Craig Deleeuw Robertson's Provo, Utah, residence.

ALSO READ: What is Ohio issue 1? All you need to know about ballot measure on which abortion issues hinge

Here's all you need to know about Craig Robertson!

Craig Deleeuw Robertson was a 75-year-old man living in Salt Lake City. When federal authorities showed up at his door at 6:15 a.m. to serve an arrest and search warrant on his house, it was alleged that he was armed. Robertson, who identified himself as an Air Force Vietnam Era vet, retired welding inspector, gunsmith, and woodworker, had a collection of weaponry that he routinely displayed in images uploaded to his social media accounts.

Before he was executed, Robertson was charged with making threats against federal law enforcement personnel, the President, and other states while also facing charges for interstate threats. A resident who knew Robertson claimed that he had a collection of at least 20 firearms.

Robertson seems to have lived his entire life in Utah. He completed his high school education in Orem in 1966 and joined the Air Force in 1970. According to his LinkedIn profile, he also attended Brigham Young University and a vocational school in Provo. He spent 45 years as an inspector of structural steel and welding before starting his own firm.

Joe Biden's visit to Utah

Biden is currently traveling across the western part of the country. He talked at a facility that would make wind turbines on Wednesday while in New Mexico, and he will be traveling to Utah later on that day.

The event on Wednesday occurs amid a nationwide spike in political violence, which experts believe poses a threat to the survival of American democracy.

ALSO READ: Joe Biden for Presidency in 2024: 5 things to know about his re-election campaign