Who is Dalya Karezi? 'Fake Doctor' outed for giving unsanctioned advice on fertility, HIV etc.

Dalya Karezi, an Australian lady, stood out for all the wrong reasons in the age of social media influencers and self-proclaimed gurus. She posed as a doctor on major sites such as TikTok and Instagram, providing a wealth of health advice to her adoring fans as per The Sun. "The truth will always catch up," as the phrase goes, and it did. Dalya Karezi was revealed as a fake in a surprising turn of events, resulting in a legal reckoning that would change the course of her life forever.

Who is Dalya Karezi?

Dalya Karezi, an Iraqi refugee who came to Australia as an eight-year-old in 2001, swiftly rose to notoriety as "Dr. Dalya.s" on social media. She had a huge reach, notably among the Iraqi and Kurdish populations in western Sydney, with 243,000 TikTok followers and 20,000 Instagram followers. She posed as a woman's health doctor and even wore phony scrubs to give realism to her appearance.

Her online presence was enticing since she claimed to have advanced degrees in medicine and surgery. This disguise enabled her to dig into numerous facets of health, providing unofficial advice on matters such as fertility and HIV. She also signed her emails and letters as "RMO" (resident medical officer) and "VMO" (visiting medical officer) to add to the illusion. Her arrogance grew in tandem with her following numbers.

The web of lies unraveled

However, it was only a matter of time before her web of deception unraveled. According to The Sun, her actions were discovered by the Australian judicial system, which resulted in a guilty plea in court. Karezi was sentenced to two years in community corrections and was fined $8,400. Her credibility, or lack of it, was suddenly on display for all to see.

Karezi expressed regret and accepted the seriousness of her acts in a 1,400-word apology letter to the Judge. She claimed to be crying and suffering" with how she had ended up where she was. It's clear that this young woman's life took a dangerous turn, one she probably never expected as a refugee seeking a fresh life in Australia.

Social media: a breeding ground for charlatans

One has to ask what possessed Dalya Karezi to perform such a nervy act of dishonesty. Was it a yearning for fame and adoration, or did she truly feel she was assisting others in her own way? The world of social media may be enticing, providing a forum for regular people to raise their voices and make a difference. It may, however, be a fertile ground for charlatans who use their online personas for personal benefit.

The "Dr. Dalya.s" tragedy serves as a sharp reminder that trust should be put in trained specialists, especially in areas of health. In a world where disinformation spreads like wildfire, it's critical to be cautious and skeptical when seeking guidance, especially from individuals with seemingly impressive internet reputations.

