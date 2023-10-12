Who is Daniel Baldwin? All you need to know about Holly Willoughby's husband amid This Morning exit

Trigger winning: This article contains references to kidnapping and homicide.

Holly Willoughby, a well-known British television anchor, has stated she is leaving the ITV program "This Morning" after it was claimed she was the target of an alleged kidnapping and murder plan. Since Thursday, Willoughby has not been on the air while the probe was ongoing.

According to USA Today, Willoughby wrote in a post shared on Instagram, “I’ve let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to ‘This Morning,’” Tuesday. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

ALSO READ: What happened to Elle Brooke? Only Fans model passes out following Dillon Danis' chokehold

According to Kevin Lygo, the network's managing director for media and entertainment, ITV is sad to see Willoughby go. Willoughby did not specifically mention the arrest in the alleged kidnapping plan when she announced she was leaving "This Morning." Essex resident Gavin Plumb, 36, was detained on October 4 for allegedly plotting to abduct and kill Willoughby.

Who is Daniel Baldwin?

Dan Baldwin, a TV producer, has contributed to a variety of popular television programs throughout the course of his career, such as Virtually Famous, Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, and Michael McIntyre's Big Show. Along with working on Celebrity Juice, which Willoughby also participated in, he is the producer of the popular game show The Wheel.

According to Evening Standard, Baldwin founded Hungry Bear Media, of which he is managing director, and is said to have recently signed a new series of Gladiators to his brand. According to reports, Baldwin began his career as a researcher for the BBC program "Live & Kicking." When they were both coworkers on the children's program, Willoughby and Baldwin got to know one another. Willoughby served as the series' producer.

They exchanged vows at St. Michael's Church in August 2007 and celebrated their reception at West Sussex's Amberley Castle. Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, 8, are the couple's three children. The couple usually keeps things very low-key in their personal lives. Willoughby's husband is thought to be worth between £2.5 and £3 million, and their combined net worth is reportedly over £10 million. In South West London, the family resides in a $3 million house.

ALSO READ: 'Whole hit list': Logan Paul teases exciting WWE return potentially involving Roman Reigns