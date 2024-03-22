Who Is Daniella Thackray? Woman's Post Announcing Her Death From Cancer Goes Viral On Social Media

Daniella Thackray's posts on Facebook and LinkedIn last month went viral as she took the matter of her eulogy into her own hands. The post read, "If you're reading this, then it means I have died from my battle with cancer, and my family is posting my final message on my behalf."

Who was Daniella Thackray?

Daniella Thackray was 26 and working in a marketing agency in London when she was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Cholangiocarcinoma. Daniella had been battling this disease for over a year, and she shared her journey with her LinkedIn community. Daniella resided with her husband, Tom, and her dog Leo. She was a motivated and inspiring person who never gave up on life.

Daniella was passionate about raising awareness for Cholangiocarcinoma, and she hoped there would be more studies about this rare cancer and others might not have to suffer as she did. Thackray mentioned in her article, "I really, really hope that in the years to come, more research is done about this horrendous, cruel disease so that more lives can be saved." Eight months prior, Thackray had undergone gallbladder surgery and a liver resection, which she had disclosed on social media.

"Having said that, we still have power over our responses even though we have no control over what happens to us. Despite being absolutely devastated, I decided to cherish every time I had left rather than lament the life I was losing," the inhabitant of Leeds, England, wrote. "Firstly, I just want to say that not all cancers are caused by lifestyle choices; in some cases, it's genetics, or unfortunately, it just happens. In my case, despite me being very healthy and active, a cancer started in my bile ducts, which was not caused by anything in my control, and my life was never the same again," she continued.

"You should treasure every moment and appreciate the small things in life, as I have always stated and believed! Live a more romantic life! Follow your happiness and don't allow anyone to rob you of your joy x." In addition to explaining that cholangiocarcinoma "is a very difficult type of cancer to treat," the Mayo Clinic notes that smoking, becoming older, and having diabetes may increase the risk of acquiring the disease. Surgery, liver transplantation, chemotherapy, and palliative care are advised.

Thackray went on, "I LOVED my life. I worked at the marketing firm 26 Agency. All that I had accomplished was what I had desired. I cherished my career, my fiance, my friends, my family, my dog, the house we planned to purchase, and the life we were building. Without a doubt, Leo, my fur baby, came into my life to lift my spirits on my worst days."

Daniella was grateful for her life

"So, I want to thank everyone for adding magic to my life. Don't forget what I said about finding delight in the small things. There is something you should never forget if there is a day in the future when we are not together. You underestimate your strength, your courage, and your intelligence. However, the most crucial thing is that even though we're apart, I'll be with you forever," she wrote, paraphrasing Winnie the Pooh.

Since then, Thackray's post has received over 50,000 reactions on Linked In and 2,300 reactions on Facebook, as individuals have shared how her message has impacted them. "I don't know, and will never have the opportunity to meet Daniella, but she has forever changed my view of life. She was wise beyond her years," one person wrote.

"What a lovely affirmation and endorsement. She fought for this life and welcomed the next with such bravery. Another person said, "I'm so grateful she shared this with us." Thackray concluded with a letter sent to Tom Calvert, her fiancé. "Finally, I want to say that I love you and always will, Tom, my sweet, beautiful Tom. I appreciate your help and the love and joy you have brought into my life. Now go and enjoy your life; you deserve it. Daniella."

