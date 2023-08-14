Who is Daryl Morey? 5 facts to know about NBA basketball executive as James Harden calls him out

James Harden, a 10-time All-top guard, openly criticized Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey two days after it was announced that the team had terminated trade negotiations with the top player. At a press conference, Harden spoke about his relationship with Sixers general manager Daryl Morey and says he would never again play for a team led by him.

He said, “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of." The Philadelphia 76ers will undoubtedly come under more pressure to resume trade talks as a result of Harden's choice to openly criticize Morey.

Here are 5 things to know about NBA executive Daryl Morey:

Daryl Morey's early life

Morey went to Northwestern University to study computer science and statistics, before that Morey spent his formative years in a tiny Ohio hamlet close to Medina. Morey successfully completed his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Daryl's entry into NBA

Morey's first NBA position was with the Boston Celtics, where he served as Senior Vice President of Operations for three years, during which time Rivers was also in that position

Morey's record with' Houston Rockets'

Morey joined the Rockets in 2006 as the assistant general manager, and a year later, in May 2007, he was elevated to general manager. The Rockets never had a losing record in Morey's 14 seasons with the team. Houston's 640-400 (.615) record under Morey as general manager was the second-best mark in the NBA during that time. With at least 1,000 games of experience, Morey's record is the fourth-best in league history among executives.

Morey's decision to join Plihadelphia 76ers

Daryl Morey is one of the NBA's most successful executives and oversees basketball operations in Philadelphia. After spending 14 years with the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey joined the Philadelphia 76ers as President of Basketball Operations, reuniting with Doc Rivers, his old Boston Celtics teammate and the newly hired head coach of the Sixers.

Morey' achievements

After receiving votes for the award in several seasons over his tenure, Morey was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2018. he is also the co-chairman of the annual Sports Analytics Conference at the MIT university.

