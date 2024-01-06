Who is Derrick Barry? Britney Spears impersonator marks his return on RuPaul's Drag Race

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 premiere did not result in any deaths, unlike Derrick Barry's memories of Stonewall, but we were nonetheless utterly enthralled by the season 8 and All Stars 5 queen's unexpected return to the Main Stage on Friday's episode.

The Las Vegas-based MTV talent event with a Spring Break theme featured a Britney Spears impersonator making her first runway performance since 2020's AS5. She was in front of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and special guest judge Charlize Theron.

As Derrick Barry makes his return to RuPaul Drag Race, let's learn more about him and his journey!

Who is Derrick Barry?

Early life

Born on July 18, 1983, Derrick Prentice Barry is an American reality television star, drag performer, and Britney Spears impersonator. His most famous performances were on the third season of America's Got Talent (2008), RuPaul's Drag Race (8th season, 2016), and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (5th season, 2020).

In 2002, he attended his first Britney Spears concert after first seeing her in her "...Baby One More Time" music video on MTV when he was fifteen years old. It was Halloween 2003 that he donned a Spears costume, marking his debut in drag.

Career as a Grad performer

Barry first rose to prominence as a Britney imitation competing on the third season of America's Got Talent in 2008. Although he passed the audition stage, he lost in the quarterfinals. In the 2009 music videos for Eminem's "We Made You" and Katy Perry's "Waking Up in Vegas," he made appearances following the event.

On February 1, 2016, it was revealed that Barry would be competing in the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race against 11 other drag queens. He was the hundredth queen that the inaugural episode of the show featured contesting. After finishing fifth and losing a lip sync against Bob the Drag Queen, he was eliminated in the eighth show.

Barry made a comeback for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' fifth season in 2020. There, she finished 10th overall and became the first queen eliminated from the competition. She was one of the main actors at Nashville's OUTLOUD Music Festival in June 2021.

Personal life

Barry began dating Nick San Pedro in January 2017 and is polyamorous with Mackenzie Claude, a fellow drag queen who goes by the name Nebraska Thunderfuck and is the drag daughter of Alaska Thunderfuck.

