Who is Dillon Danis? 5 things to know about Logan Paul's opponent as he continues trolling fiance Nina Agdal

On October 14, an epic boxing bout between mixed martial artist Dillon Danis and influencer-turned-boxer Logan Paul is set to take off. The big battle comes under The Prime Card event which will take place in Manchester, England. Since these two have been at odds for so long, and now that they're about to face each other but Danis seems to have lost his patience. Danis has constantly been flooding Paul's X account with pictures of Nina Agdal, a Danish model who is his fiancée. These images show the model in provocative stances and situations when she isn't wearing any clothing, or they show her with other male celebrities, implying that they were intimate with her.

ALSO READ: Dillon Danis reveals consequences of potentially pulling out of Logan Paul fight

Who is Dillon Danis?

Dillon Danis' early life

In the competitive world of combat sports, Dillon Danis stands out as a light of technical excellence. Danis who is a New Jersey native is now recognized as one of the best fighters in the world, known for his aggressive approach and outstanding technical prowess. Danis began wrestling as a student at Parsippany Hills High School despite the fact that he couldn't perform one pushup. When he was 15 years old, he got into a fight at school and started learning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. At age 17, Danis started visiting Marcelo Garcia's academy in New York; at age 19, he moved there permanently to actively pursue a career in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Advertisement

Danis' entry into MMA

The mixed martial arts scene drew the attention of Danis after he was asked to work as a coach at UFC fighter Conor McGregor's training camp in 2016. For Dillon, moving from BJJ to MMA was a logical progression. His relationship with Marcelo Garcia, under whose tutelage he earned a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, was crucial. His prominence was further increased when Conor McGregor acknowledged his skill and used him as a partner in a grappling match.

Dillon's perfect 2-0 record in mixed martial arts says a lot about his ability. While his BJJ successes are still impressive, his MMA successes really highlight his flexibility. As Dillon prepares for his boxing battle against Logan Paul, all eyes are now set on him. This bout promises to be a turning point in Danis' career as both bring their special talents to the ring.

ALSO READ: 5 influencer boxing matches you can catch in 2023 ft. Logan Paul, KSI, and more