Who is DJ Envy's wife Gia Casey? Take closer look at record producer's personal life

Gia Casey, born on February 17, 1982, is widely recognized as the wife of popular American radio personality and disc jockey DJ Envy, whose real name is RaaShaun Casey. She has carved her own niche in the world of podcasting, broadcasting, and as a public figure. Here's what we know about Gia Casey:

Authorship and the Casey Crew podcast

Gia Casey is well-known for co-hosting The Casey Crew podcast alongside her husband DJ Envy. The podcast delves into various aspects of relationships, marriage, family life, and parenthood. Their candid discussions on real-life issues, challenges, and experiences have resonated with many listeners.

Gia Casey, alongside DJ Envy, co-authored the book titled Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain, and The Magic That Holds Us Together. In the book, the couple shares personal anecdotes, insights, and advice on maintaining a strong and lasting marriage.

ALSO READ: When Madonna proposed to NBA legend Dennis Rodman with THIS controversial offer

The long-lasting love story of Gia Casey and DJ Envy

DJ Envy and Gia Casey's love story goes way back to their high school days. They have been together for an astounding 27 years and have been married for 20 of those years. Their love has blossomed over the decades, resulting in a beautiful family with sons Logan and Jaxson, and daughters Madison, London, Brooklynn, and Peyton, as reported by The U.S. Sun . Their enduring bond is not only a testament to their relationship but also a source of inspiration for those who follow their journey.

ALSO READ: Drake Net Worth 2023, luxury lifestyle and career highlights

When Gia Casey made headlines for an honest revelation

Gia Casey made headlines in 2022 when she revealed during a book promotion that she had faked orgasms for the first decade of her marriage to DJ Envy. This honest revelation sheds light on the personal growth and changes in their intimate life.

Speaking of Gia’s social media presence, she is active on Instagram, where she has amassed a following of around 395,000. She often shares snapshots of her family, travel experiences, and various aspects of her life.

Gia Casey had a notable encounter with rapper Rick Ross in May 2023, during which Ross playfully mentioned his desire to "spank" her with a paddle. This exchange occurred within the context of a friendly rivalry between DJ Envy and Rick Ross involving car shows.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: DJ Ganesh reveals Ranveer Singh created playlist for Karan Johar’s party; SRK, Salman Khan danced