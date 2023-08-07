Who is Doug Emhoff? All about US Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are known as the best President and Vice-President pair. By winning the elections alongside Biden, Harris became the first ever woman to hold the position. Be it contesting the elections or running campaigns, they both have set high standards when it comes to serving the people.

These two strong individuals have their support system, their spouses, who have always stuck by their side. Not many know about Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff is also the nation’s first second gentleman.

Who is Doug Emoff- the first-second gentleman of the United States of America?

Emhoff works out of both Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles as a partner for the company DLA Piper. In accordance with his official bio, Emhoff is a highly experienced litigator and strategic advisor. He represents big domestic and international corporations and some of today's highest-profile individuals and influencers in real estate, complex business, and intellectual property litigation disputes.

As the Biden administration expands its outreach to Pacific island nations, Emhoff recently made history by becoming the highest US profile to visit Samoa later this week. During his July 23–24 visit to Apia, the capital of Samoa, Emhoff also met with government representatives, local leaders, and female business owners. Apart from all of this, Emhoff is Harris' biggest cheerleader. His Twitter and Instagram are flooded with posts of him cheering his wife Harris and appreciating her work.

How did Kamala Harris and Dough Emhoff meet?

Emhoff, a divorced man, and Harris who was single went on a date in 2013 that was set up by Harris' closest friend, a public relations specialist named Chrisette Hudlin. As per reports, the date was arranged through text messages and the next thing they knew was they met for dinner the next evening. Harris revealed how challenging it was to have a typical dating life as a public person in her memoir.

Harris reportedly received an email from Emhoff the day following their first date. Emhoff wrote, "I’m too old to play games or hide the ball. I really like you, and I want to see if we can make this work.” Less than a year later, on a Friday afternoon, the two were legally wed in a civil ceremony at the Santa Barbara courthouse. The wedding was officiated by Harris’ sister Maya Harris.

