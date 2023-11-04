Who is Dr Roxy on TikTok? Plastic surgeon loses her license for live streaming patient procedures

Note: The image is only used as an illustration of a surgeon and has no relation to the article

Doctors can use TikTok to communicate their daily experiences as practicing physicians and to educate the public on health-related issues. However, there are limitations on the kinds of content doctors can create because of HIPAA and other laws that restrict what they can and cannot say about their patients.

Who is Dr. Roxy?

Nevertheless, Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe continued livestreaming her procedures, claiming that doing so was instructive for her audience. On TikTok, where she went by the handle "Dr. Roxy," Grawe amassed 846,000 followers and 14.6 million likes. After seeing her TikToks, clients would come to her because they were fascinated with what they saw. Sadly, this didn't stop Grawe from being pursued by the local medical board, which forced her to cease creating TikToks.

Ohio Medical Board Cancels License

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Grawe's medical license was suspended by the Ohio Medical Board on November 18, 2022, two months after the board had warned him that filming operations were unprofessional.

At the time, the board stated that her continuing practice posed “a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public” since she was focusing more on her livestreams during surgery than her patients. The surgeon, who frequently shared videos of herself dancing while wearing uniforms, fought in court to get her license restored in July 2023.

On July 12, 2023, the Ohio State Medical Board decided to revoke her medical license and punish her with $4,500, despite her best efforts. The New York Times said that the medical board looked into her for livestreaming surgeries on TikTok and for surgical challenges that patients had complained about.

Grawe said at the hearing that she always sought permission, but the state medical board disagreed, stating that sharing the video was improper and that she should have given the procedures her whole attention.

She said, according to ABC6, "I ask you from the bottom of my heart to please consider my thoughts with an open mind," when she addressed the board. You have no idea how much this has humbled me. I'm prepared to change my social media habits, and I promise never to broadcast an operation live again."

One medical board member retorted, saying, "We have witnessed a severe lack of professionalism. Her posts served as a publicity stunt. You can see her staring at the camera and ignoring the patient in the video."

Dr. Roxy's next steps are uncertain following the revocation of her medical license. She is no longer permitted to practice medicine as a result of her license being permanently revoked, and she will never be able to get it restored.

