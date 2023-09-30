Who is Duane 'Keffe D' Davis? Indictment filed in connection with Tupac's murder

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death

A long-unsolved incident that marked a turning point in the development of rap music, the shooting death of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas over three decades ago, led to the arrest on Friday of an admitted former street gang leader on a murder charge.

A day after a grand jury in Clark County, Nevada, handed an indictment against Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who police claimed was long suspected and started incriminating himself in a number of public remarks in recent years, he was arrested outside of his house. Marc DiGiacomo, chief deputy district attorney, stated that the case has been before a grand jury for "several months." Davis was the "on-the-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of Shakur.

Charges against Davis

The 60-year-old Davis was kept in custody without release for his initial court appearance scheduled for next Wednesday after the indictment was submitted to the judge during a brief hearing on Friday. As a result of his claimed leadership of a group of individuals that killed Shakur in a drive-by shooting in 1996 close to the Las Vegas Strip, Davis was charged with one count of murder with a dangerous weapon.

Who is Duane Davis?

Police said at a news conference on Friday that Davis, the uncle of a person of interest long connected to the 27-year-old inquiry, had been arrested and charged with murder in Shakur's slaying. Davis is a self-professed member of the South Side Compton Crips (SSCC), a California-based gang that is well-known in the entertainment industry under the stage name "Keffe D."

Davis acknowledged being in the Cadillac when Shakur was shot in an interview for BET in 2018. He said that Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, his late nephew, was one of the two passengers in the rear seat when the bullets were fired.

On Friday, Johansson claimed that Shakur and Knight had started to kick and punch Anderson inside the building near the lifts before they left the MGM Grand. The two departed the MGM in search of the after-fight party after security broke up the altercation, according to Johansson. In addition, he said that Davis "began to formulate a plan to procure a firearm and exact revenge against Suge Knight and Mr. Shakur for what had transpired inside the MGM.

Who was Tupac Shakur?

On June 16, 1971, Tupac Amaru Shakur was born in East Harlem, New York. He was better known by his stage name 2Pac and is known for such timeless rap singles as "California Love" and "Dear Mama." The artist was called "the greatest rapper of all time" and "a revolutionary" by Snoop Dogg.

Despite having a short five-year career, the rapper has sold more than 75 million albums globally. His diamond-certified 1996 album "All Eyez on Me" included singles including "How Do U Want It" and "I Ain't Mad at Cha." In April 2017, he was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in 2012, a hologram of him performed.

