Who is Elena Zhukova? All about Rupert Murdoch's fiance as 92-year-old media mogul gets engaged ahead of rumored 5th wedding

Elena Zhukova, a retired molecular diabetes specialist, has made headlines as she prepares to become Rupert Murdoch's (92) fifth wife, as per PEOPLE. Zhukova, originally from Russia, moved to the United States during the Soviet Union's final years. In a 2010 interview with The New Yorker, she described her family as part of the "usual, normal Moscow intelligentsia."

Previous marriage and family

Zhukova was previously married to Alexander Zhukov, a Russian-born British billionaire energy investor. Their union lasted three years and they had a daughter named Dasha Zhukova, who is now 42 years old.

Dasha is a well-known Russian-American art collector and philanthropist who was previously married to Roman Abramovich, a prominent Russian businessman and former owner of Chelsea Football Club.

Elena Zhukova spent her professional life researching molecular diabetes. She contributed her expertise to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where she worked to advance knowledge in this critical area of medical research.

Connection to Rupert Murdoch and relationship timeline

Zhukova's relationship with Rupert Murdoch gained public attention in April of the previous year. They reportedly met at a family gathering organized by Murdoch's third ex-wife, Wendi Deng.

Advertisement

This engagement comes after Murdoch's recent split from conservative radio host Ann Lesley Smith, and it marks the beginning of a new chapter in his romantic life.

According to reports, invitations to Murdoch and Zhukova's upcoming wedding have already been sent. The ceremony will take place in June at Murdoch's picturesque California vineyard and estate, Moraga. With this upcoming marriage, Zhukova will become the media tycoon's fifth wife, adding a new dimension to their intertwined lives.

Rupert Murdoch: The media magnate

Rupert Murdoch, at the age of 92, is one of the most powerful figures in the media. Murdoch, best known for his vast empire that includes newspapers, television networks, and publishing houses, has wielded significant power and influence over global media landscapes for decades.

Murdoch's career began in the 1950s when he inherited a newspaper from his father. He has since built an unparalleled media empire that includes iconic brands such as The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, and HarperCollins.

Despite his age, Murdoch continues to influence media narratives and public discourse. His influence on politics and society cannot be overstated, as his media outlets frequently set agendas and shape public opinion on critical issues.

Aside from his business acumen, Murdoch's personal life has also received attention, with multiple marriages and engagements making headlines over the years. His upcoming wedding to Elena Zhukova will be his fifth marriage, showing his unwavering faith in love and companionship, even in his later years.

ALSO READ: Who is world's only billionaire actor with just one hit film? Here's how he surpasses Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan and more