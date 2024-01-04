Who is Elijah Blue? Exploring the life, career, and relationship of Cher's son amidst his conservatorship filing

In light of his mother's desire to place him under conservatorship, Elijah Blue Allman, the son of Cher, has sued to dissolve his divorce from his estranged wife, Marieangela King. Allman filed for divorce from King in 2021, but according to court records that PEOPLE was able to access, on Tuesday, he requested a dismissal without prejudice.

In a court petition last month, Cher, 77, requested that Allman, 47, be placed under conservatorship, claiming that he is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources" as a result of "severe mental health and substance abuse issues." To "protect Elijah's property from loss or injury," the chart-topping musician claimed that a conservator was "urgently needed."

Amid, Cher filing for son's conservatorship and Blue filing to dismiss his divorce from his estranged wife, let's take a closer look at the singer's personal life and career!

Who is Elijah Blue?

Known by his stage name P. Exeter Blue (Phillips Exeter Blue), he is an American musician who is the son of singer Cher and her second husband, Gregg Allman. After attending the Hyde School in Bath, Maine, Allman received his diploma in 1994.

Allman is the lead singer and guitarist for the rock group Deadsy, which included Jens Funke on bass, Alec Püre on drums, Dr. Nner on synthesizer, and Carlton Megalodon on guitar until taking a break in April 2007.

Deadsy put out two albums: Commencement in 2002 and Phantasmagore on August 22, 2006. The 1955 movie This Island Earth had a big impact on a lot of the concepts Allman explored in Deadsy.

Gene Simmons, the bassist for Kiss, gave him his first guitar. When he was thirteen, he went on tour with Cher as a guitarist, and he can be seen playing in the music video for her song If I Could Turn Back Time. He lost his 1994 audition to become the guitarist for Nine Inch Nails, which was won by Robin Finck.

He contributed to the self-titled first album of Thirty Seconds to Mars and has additionally contributed guest vocals to numerous tracks for various bands, such as Sugar Ray, Coal Chamber, and Orgy. Allman acknowledged in 2014 that he started using drugs at the age of eleven and struggled with heroin addiction for many years, but he insisted that he has been drug-free since 2008.

Elijah Blue got married to English singer Marieangela King, also known as Queenie, on December 1, 2013. After the pair split up on April 20, 2020, Allman filed for divorce the following year.c

