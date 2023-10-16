Who is Elizabeth 'Busy' Burr? What we know so far about Rite Aid's CEO as company goes bankrupt

Rite Aid Corporation has made a daring step in the realm of corporate shake-ups and leadership transitions by choosing Elizabeth 'Busy' Burr as its temporary CEO. The retirement of Heyward Donigan, the previous President and CEO, has put the organization at a crossroads as per Businesswire. Elizabeth Burr, a notable player in the healthcare business, assumes the post at a critical juncture in Rite Aid's bankruptcy proceedings.

Busy Burr’s journey to the helm of Rite Aid

Busy Burr's rise to the leadership of Rite Aid is nothing short of extraordinary. She brings a plethora of expertise to the table, with a history in healthcare innovation and strategic leadership. According to Businesswire, as a Rite Aid board member since 2019, she is familiar with the company's operations and its objective of improving health outcomes for millions of Americans.

Busy Burr has held a number of critical jobs that honed her experience in healthcare and innovation. Notably, she was the Chief Innovation Officer and Vice President of Healthcare Trends and Innovation at Humana, a prominent U.S. health insurance corporation that specializes in digital health solutions. Her duties included guiding the creation of innovative product platforms to improve health outcomes, offer superior member experiences, and lower healthcare costs.

Humana Health Ventures, a strategic investment arm, was founded under Burr's leadership at Humana. Her background in large-scale corporate change and promoting innovation has surely aided her present role as Rite Aid's guiding light.

Busy Burr’s impressive and never-ending career

Her outstanding career is far from over. Burr was the President and Chief Commercial Officer of Carrot Inc., a digital healthcare firm known for its innovative combination of behavioral science, clinical knowledge, and proprietary technology. Her creative efforts enabled Carrot Inc. to be named the "Most Innovative Company" by Fast Company magazine in 2020.

Busy Burr made a name for herself at Citigroup Inc., where she was the Managing Director of Citi Ventures and the Global Head of Business Incubation. She has also been an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at eBay Inc. and has held prominent roles at Credit Suisse Group AG and Gap Inc., where she was Vice President of Global Brand Management.

Burr's credentials are immaculate, with an MBA from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree in economics from Smith College. Her membership on the boards of Mr. Cooper Group, Satellite Healthcare, and SVB Financial Group strengthens her position in the business sector.

Rite Aid grapples with bankruptcy

Now, as Rite Aid faces bankruptcy, Elizabeth 'Busy' Burr is tasked with navigating the ship through difficult waters. Her vision, developed through years of expertise in healthcare innovation and strategic leadership, promises to provide the organization with a new perspective as per Businesswire. Her steadfast dedication to Rite Aid's goal, along with her extensive business knowledge, positions her as a powerful leader.

Rite Aid Chairman Bruce Bodaken expressed confidence in Burr's ability to lead the firm during this transitional moment in a statement. As Rite Aid's well-established brand and committed employees continue to provide healthcare services and retail items to millions of Americans, the attention now rests on Busy Burr as she sets the route for the company's rebirth.

