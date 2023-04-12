Who is Elizabeth Holmes? 10 things to know about the convict who was found guilty of fraud and conspiracy

Former biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy related to Theranos, her health technology company, in January 2022. After a federal judge denied the 39-year-old's request to remain free as she appeals her conviction, she has to begin her more than 11-year prison sentence on 27 April. Continue reading to know more about the convicted fraudster and former CEO of Theranos.

10 things to know about Elizabeth Holmes

1) Birthday and parents

Holmes was born on February 3, 1984, in Washington, D.C. Her mother, Noel Holmes, was a Congressional committee staffer, while her father, Christian Holmes, initially worked for Enron before he moved to government agencies like USAID.

2) Early life

Holmes' family moved from Washington, D.C. to Houston when she was young. She spent her time making detailed engineering drawings about various things and even tried to invent her own time machine when she was merely 7 years old.

3) Ambition and competitive streak

When she was 9 years old, Holmes told her family and relatives with "utmost seriousness and determination" that she wanted to be a billionaire when she grew up. She had an "intense competitive streak" and would storm off if she was losing to her brothers in Monopoly. She even proceeded to run directly through a screen on the door more than once.

4) Interest in medicine

Holmes was inspired by her great-great-grandfather Christian Holmes, who was a surgeon. Even though she had a keen interest in medicine and had decided to pursue the field, she also discovered that she was terrified of needles.

5) High school education

Holmes often stayed up till late night to study and was a straight-A student throughout all of high school. She even started her own small business by selling C++ compilers, a software that translates computer code, to Chinese schools.

6) Language skills

Holmes started taking Mandarin lessons and managed to talk her way into being accepted by Stanford University’s summer program while she was in high school. The summer program eventually resulted in a trip to Beijing, China.

7) Higher education and dropout

Holmes went to Stanford to study chemical engineering and became a "president's scholar" when she was a freshman. She received a $3,000 stipend to work on a research project for the honour. Holmes dropped out of Stanford when she was 19 years old to start her blood-testing startup and technology company Theranos.

8) Marriage and family

In 2019, Holmes got engaged to William "Billy" Evans, the heir to Evans Hotels, San Diego. Soon after, they reportedly got married and started living in San Francisco. Holmes gave birth to a son in July 2021 and a second child in February 2023, as per court filings.

9) Theranos and downfall

Holmes' technology company Theranos became a success and its value grew to $9 billion. She was hailed as a visionary for revolutionizing blood testing with technology that claimed to carry out hundreds of tests on a single drop of blood. Holmes' downfall began when The Wall Street Journal launched a months-long, secret investigation and exposed that her company Theranos' technology did not work as she claimed.

10) Convicted fraudster

After a long legal case and multiple hearings, Holmes was found guilty on four counts of defrauding investors, three counts of wire fraud, and one of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in January 2022. She was sentenced to more than 11 months in prison in November 2022 and ordered to surrender by April 27, 2023.