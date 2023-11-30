Who is Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough? Exploring her life, and career amid Christmas at Graceland special

An unparalleled holiday special from the renowned Graceland Estate was presented to viewers by Riley Keough. A star-studded affair, Christmas at Graceland honored the King of Rock & Roll while spreading holiday cheer. Celebrities that honored the late Elvis Presley included Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, Post Malone, Kane Brown, and others.

The granddaughter of Elvis Presley, Riley Keough, made cameos during the show. She joined the intimate tour of Graceland and shared details about her cherished family's holiday traditions.

Let's take a look at the career and life of legendary singer Elvis Presley's granddaughter!

Who is Riley Leoeugh?

Early life

Keough was born in Santa Monica, California, on May 29, 1989, at Providence Saint John's Health Center. She is the firstborn child of musician Danny Keough and singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, as well as the firstborn grandchild of Elvis Presley.

Film career

Before starting her film career, Keough started modeling at the age of fifteen. She debuted in the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2004 ready-to-wear show and the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2005 ready-to-wear show. August 2004 saw Keough make her second appearance on the cover of Vogue in the United States.

At the age of 20, Keough made her screen debut in The Runaways (2010), a film that was based on the all-girl rock band of the same name from the 1970s. Marie Currie, the sister of the band's lead singer Cherie, was played by Keough.

Filmography

Keough had several film appearances in 2018. These included the indie drama-thriller Welcome the Stranger, which was directed by Barry Levinson. Other films in 2018 included the Jeremy Saulnier-directed thriller Hold the Dark, which was released on Netflix, and the Joe Paterno biographical film Paterno, which HBO released in April of that year.

Based on Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel of the same name, Keough was cast in the psychological thriller The Devil All the Time, a Netflix production that debuted in early 2019.

Stint as producer

War Pony, co-produced and directed by Keough and Gina Gammell in 2022, made its world premiere in May 2022 at the Cannes Film Festival. The Caméra d'Or award for best first feature went to it.

Keough's love life

Keough was engaged to Alex Pettyfer, her co-star in Magic Mike, and had previously dated singer Ryan Cabrera. Keough announced her engagement the year before and got married to Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen in Napa, California, in February 2015. The pair got together while making Mad Max: Fury Road. They welcomed their first baby in August 2022 via surrogacy.

