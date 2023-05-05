Who is Enrique Tarrio? 10 things we bet you didn't know about him

e, the former chairman of the far-right group Proud Boys, and four other members were found guilty of seditious conspiracy against the US government. On Thursday, four members of Proud Boys were convicted for conspiring to keep former US president Donald J Trump in power after his defeat in the elections, by leading a mob to attack the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The fifth defendant in the case, Dominic Pezzola was found not guilty on the sedition charges. However, he has been convicted for other serious offenses.

The court verdict against Enrique Tarrio and his lieutenants

The jury in Washington. DC found Enrique Tarrio and his lieutenants guilty of seditious conspiracy, after hearing from more than 12 witnesses for the last three months. As per the reports, the charges against the former Proud Boys president and his lieutenants include penalties of up to 20 years in prison. All five defendants were found guilty of conspiring to prevent the officials from discharging their duties, impeding officers during civil disorder, and destroying a fence protecting the Capitol.

Unlike the other defendants, Enrique Tarrio was not present in Washington, that day. The former Proud Boys leader was arrested two days before the incident, for burning a 'Black Lives Matter' banner and weapons charges. The judge had ordered Tarrio to leave the city, and he later watched the events from a Hotel nearby.

Here we present the 10 things we bet you didn't know about Enrique Tarrio. Have a look...

1. Born in Miami, Florida

Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio was born in Miami, Florida, and was raised Catholic in Little Havana. As per the reports, he is of Cuban heritage and identifies as an Afro-Cuban.

2. Personal life

Even though nothing much is available about Enrique Tarrio' s personal life, it has been confirmed that he is divorced from his wife.

3. A Former FBI informant

According to the reports published by Reuters in 2021, Enrique Tarrio had served as an FBI Informant, to both the federal and law enforcement between 2012 and 2014. These reports created a massive rift inside the Proud Boys organization, eventually leading to its split from the national group.

4. Republican primary election candidate

In 2020, Enrique Tarrio was a candidate in the Republican primary election, for Flordia's 27th congressional district. However, he later withdrew from the elections due to unknown reasons.

5. Enrique Tarrio on his views on extremists ideologies

According to Enrique Tarrio, he denounces white supremacy, and every ideology that is prejudiced towards people because of their race, religion, culture, tone of skin, including anti-semitism, racism, fascism, and communism.

6. Twitter removed Enrique Tarrio's account twice

Reportedly, Twitter removed the accounts of Enrique Tarrio and all others related to Proud Boys in 2018, citing their policy against accounts related to violent extremist groups. Even though Tarrio created another account later, the social media platform removed it for the same reason, the following year.

7. The first arrest

Enrique Tarrio got arrested for the first time in 2004, when he was around 20 years old, on the charges of theft. He was sentenced to community service and three years of probation, and was ordered to pay restitution.

8. Florida State Director of 'Latinos for Trump'

Earlier, Enrique Tarrio had served as the Florida State Director of the grassroots organisation Latinos For Trump, which was formed in 2019 in support of the former US President Donald J Trump.

9. Enrique Tarrio's career

Tarrio ran a poultry farm in North Florida after 2004, for some time. Later he moved to back to Miami and founded a security equipment installation firm and a GPS tracker firm. He currently owns a Miami-based Tshirt business, which is known as the 1776 Shop that serves as an online vendor for right-wing merchandise.

10. A close friend of Roger Stone

According to Enrique Tarrio, he is a close friend of Roger Stone, an ally of Donald J Trump, and a strong supporter of Proud Boys. In December 2020, the duo appeared in a video together and shared the stage the next day at the 'Stop The Steal' rally.

