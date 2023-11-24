Who is Eric Adams' ex-girlfriend, Chrisena Coleman? Exploring their relationship timeline amid sexual assault claims against the Mayor

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Eric Adams, the 110th mayor of New York City, stands as a beacon of change, becoming the city's second black mayor. A retired NYPD captain and current Brooklyn borough president,Eric Adams triumphed in the election with a focus on public safety and a commitment to NYPD reform. While not married, Adams has a son, Jordan Coleman, a filmmaker and actor, from his previous relationship with Christina Coleman. Despite keeping his personal life private, Adams briefly mentioned his son during a recent press conference, shedding light on the familial aspect of the man behind the mayoral role.

Who is Eric Adams' ex-girlfriend, Chrisena Coleman?

Chrisena Coleman, an American media consultant, freelance writer, and filmmaker, gained prominence as the former partner of Eric Adams, the mayor-elect of New York City and Brooklyn's 18th borough president. Coleman, a private individual, has skillfully kept details about her age undisclosed. From her previous relationship with Adams, she is the mother of two sons, Jordan and Justin. Jordan, an American University graduate, is a filmmaker and television actor. Coleman is recognized for her role in producing and writing the 2011 film Payin' the Price. Alongside her media career, she has been a freelance journalist since 2008 and previously worked as a reporter for the New York Daily News and The Record. Additionally, Coleman is the founder of Just Between Girlfriends, a foundation aiding those impacted by domestic violence, diabetes, cancer, and children with incarcerated parents. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from Northeastern University and pursued further journalism studies at Emerson College.

Why is Eric Adams accused of sexual assault?

Mayor Eric Adams faces accusations of sexual assault in a lawsuit seeking a minimum of $5 million, filed just before the Adult Survivors Act deadline, as reported by The Post on Thursday. The accuser, unnamed due to the nature of the allegation, filed the lawsuit late Wednesday, naming Adams, the NYPD's transit bureau, and the Guardian Association as defendants. The incident is alleged to have occurred in 1993 when Adams was an NYPD officer, and the plaintiff worked for the city. The summons cites “sexual assault, battery, employment discrimination based on the Plaintiff’s gender and sex, retaliation, hostile work environment and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” seeking damages and legal fees of no less than $5 million along with attorney’s fees.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

