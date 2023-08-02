Who is Ethan Dolan's girlfriend Kristina Alice? Everything about the YouTuber's personal life

Ethan Dolan, a former YouTuber is now officially engaged to girlfriend Kristina Alice. Ethan became popular for his YouTube channel The Dolan Twins which he started with his brother Grayson Dolan. Ethan’s girlfriend shared the news of him proposing to her via her Instagram account. The two have been dating for nearly four years.

Ethan and his brother’s YouTube channel experienced a high in the 2010s and had a massive fan following. After their father passed away in the year 2019, the brothers, who had previously been very close, announced their posting schedule and finally declared in 2021 that they were leaving YouTube.

Who is Ethan Dolan's girlfriend Kristina Alice?

Ethan Dolan's girlfriend Kristina Alice is a social media sensation from Australia. Kristina has a huge Instagram following which goes across 200K. Apart from being an animal lover, she also talks about current events, including mental health. Alice became known for her part as Ethan Dolan's love interest in the Cub Sports song Hawaiian Party, which features a kissing scene between the two of them.

Both Ethan and Kristina first met in 2019, and they grew close to one another quite soon. Coming to their relationship timeline, Kristina and Ethan began dating in December 2019, but they kept it a secret until Dolan confirmed her as his girlfriend in a YouTube video in October 2020. In the video as well, the two shared a kiss. Ethan Dolan initially admitted that he was a taken man in a video that was released on YouTube in July 2020. All their fans have been happiest as the two shared their engagement announcement.

About Dolan Twins

The Dolan Twins have been very silent on social media since they departed. The twins still have a sizable fan base that is interested in every aspect of their lives, including their romantic relationships, despite their absence from YouTube. The twins went back on social media on July 19, 2023, to provide information about their upcoming short film, Nothing Left to Give.

Talking about Ethan's brother Grayson's dating life, after observant followers noted that Elizabeth Seward had ostensibly liked one of Grayson's Instagram images, rumors that the two were dating began to circulate in June 2019. What actually transpired between them is unknown since Grayson has kept his relationships hidden.

