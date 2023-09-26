Who is Eugenia Cooney? Anorexic YouTuber prompts wave of concern after recent videos

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to Anorexia

Eugenia Cooney, a popular YouTuber from Massachusetts, has sparked anxiety among her fans owing to her unusually slender body as per the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old YouTuber, who has over 1 million YouTube subscribers and over 600,000 Instagram followers, has already been chastised for promoting an unhealthy and perhaps deadly body image.

Eugenia Cooney’s recent controversy

The latest uproar arose after Cooney posted a series of images and videos on Instagram showcasing her very slim figure. Many of her followers expressed worry about her health and well-being, and some encouraged others to report her post to Instagram authorities.

According to the Daily Mail, Cooney has also been called out by critics for advocating self-harm and other potentially hazardous actions on the app. While the YouTuber has not overtly pushed self-harm or disordered eating, others say that her video can be triggering and harmful to vulnerable people.

Cooney’s struggles with anorexia

Cooney has previously spoken openly about her problems with anorexia, and her small body has long been a source of debate among her fans. In 2013, she sparked outrage with a video in which she denied having an eating issue despite her extremely thin stature. She then got treatment for anorexia, and her followers were thrilled to see her in future videos looking healthier.

However, in recent months, Cooney's body has been a source of worry once more as per the Daily Mail. Some of her fans have accused her of pushing an unattainable and hazardous body ideal, and have urged her to accept responsibility for the impact her content may have on vulnerable people.

The Eugenia Cooney incident underscores the perils of pushing unhealthy body standards online, especially to young and susceptible audiences. As a consequence of social media's enormous influence on people's opinions of what is deemed attractive and desirable, many people, particularly teens and young adults, are battling with body image issues.

Instagram’s response to the growing concerns

Instagram has indicated that they take the problem of encouraging dangerous conduct extremely seriously in response to the rising concern over Cooney's material. According to the Daily Mail, the app has policies in place that ban users from posting anything that encourages suicide or self-harm, and they have a team devoted to analyzing reports of potentially hazardous content.

While some say that Cooney's content should be outright prohibited, others advocate for a more nuanced approach. Many people who suffer from eating disorders and other mental health concerns use social media to connect with others who understand their struggles, and prohibiting this sort of information might possibly hurt those seeking support and community.

Ultimately, the Eugenia Cooney controversy emphasizes the necessity of encouraging healthy body standards and ethical behavior online. Social media platforms have a responsibility to protect their users from dangerous and triggering information, and individuals with a significant following and influence should consider the possible impact of their content.

