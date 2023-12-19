Who is Eve Gilles? Newly crowned Miss France sparks controversy for her pixie hair cut

A Miss France contender with a pixie-cut hairdo won for the first time in the pageant's history, and an odd-woke controversy broke out. On Saturday, Eve Gilles was crowned Miss France 2024. The event was broadcast live to 5,000 spectators in Dijon and to 9.1 million viewers on television.

Miss France sparks controversy for her pixie haircut

She was the first competitor with short hair to win Miss France in the 103-year history of the competition, representing Nord-Pas-de-Calais, the northernmost region of France. Though all of the past winners of the beauty pageant had more ostensibly traditional features like long, flowing hair and curves, the judges' choice of the androgynous Ms. Gilles as Miss France 2024 has caused the pageant to face odd criticism that it has become woke.

After she won the title on Saturday night, Gilles hailed her moment as a victory for diversity."= However, she was swiftly attacked by fans who thought Miss France was attempting to be woken by bestowing the title on her. As people discussed Gilles' appearance on social media, French lawmakers have since defended her, bringing attention to the harsh scrutiny pageant competitors still endure in 2023.

There is no one way to be Miss Universe or Miss France, a representative for the Miss Universe pageant told Business Insider. Gilles stated at the Miss France competition that she wanted to demonstrate how society and pageantry are changing and that a woman's beauty was not just determined by her body type or her hair.

Who is Eve Gilles?

Eve Gilles was born in Dunkirk, France, on July 9, 2003. She has two older sisters. Gilles attended the University of Lille to study mathematics to become a statistician before she was crowned Miss France.

She entered the local Miss Hersin-Coupigny 2023 contest to start her pageant career. She was eligible to compete in Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais 2023 after winning this pageant. She was able to represent her region in Miss France 2024 after winning Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais in 2023. Gilles is the fourth Nord-Pas-de-Calaisan woman to earn the title of Miss France.

She received a year-long stay in an opulent Paris apartment and an undisclosed monthly remuneration similar to that of a senior executive in France as the Miss France winner.

