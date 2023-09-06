Who is Francesco Marlett? Prince George county officer suspended after video with woman goes viral

A Maryland police officer, captured in a viral video kissing a scantily dressed woman and entering his squad car with her, has been suspended. The Prince George's County Police Department acknowledged the officer's involvement and initiated an investigation into the incident. The suspended officer is identified as Francesco Marlett.

The police said in a statement, “PGPD Executive Command is aware of a video circulating on social media with one of our officers. As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances."

Who is Francesco Marlett?

This is the second time that the officer has been suspended without salary. The police officer had already been placed on paid leave without pay. Francesco Marlett was charged with second-degree child abuse in 2016 for allegedly abusing his ex-girlfriend's child. When the boy wet his bed, it was determined that he was taking care of the little one while his girlfriend prepared dinner.

This led to Marlett beating the kid till his head hit the wall and he passed out. According to the prosecution, Francesco Marlett was performing CPR on the kid when his mother entered the room and realized what had happened. According to sources, the charges against him were withdrawn, and the record was cleared.

About the video

The woman in the video can be seen sprinting into a squad car while exiting what seems to be her car in a video that was shared by TikTok user @ilovemymank. The guy who recorded the video claimed that the interaction took place at the Southlawn Neighbourhood Park at about 7 o'clock. He said to the media that he made the decision to share the footage on social media because if anyone else were to be caught having such an interaction in a public park with children around, there would be repercussions.

