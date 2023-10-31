Who is Frank Howard? Slugger known for towering home runs dies at 87

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death

Frank Howard, the larger-than-life slugger famed for his gigantic home runs and unrivaled power on the baseball field, died in Aldie, Virginia, at the age of 87. His incredible career and amazing experiences have left an everlasting stamp on baseball history as per the New York Times.

A giant of the game

Frank Howard, nicknamed "Hondo" and "The Capital Punisher," stood 6-foot-7 and weighed 255 pounds during his playing days. Despite his enormous stature, it was his immense power that truly distinguished him. Howard hit 382 home runs in 16 seasons in the major leagues, twice leading the American League in this statistic.

Monumental home runs

Howard's home runs were just legendary. As a Dodger, he shot a ball over the left-field wall at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh in 1960, a hit that stunned fans since it was discovered next to a parked automobile about 560 feet from home plate. During the 1963 World Series, he faced Whitey Ford in the original Yankee Stadium, which became one of his most iconic moments. Howard's enormous drive landed in a fair area, just to the left of the Yankee greats' monuments in center field, some 460 feet from home plate, culminating in the longest double in Yankee Stadium history as per the New York Times.

The journey of Hondo

While his power at the plate was impressive, Howard was also known for his humility and friendliness. His ability to interact with teammates and spectators alike helped him become a revered figure in baseball. Despite a proclivity for chasing poor pitches and a high strikeout total, he took it all in stride, frequently laughing about his flaws.

Frank Howard's baseball career began in 1958 when he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a USD 108,000 signing bonus, which is now worth about USD 1.2 million. His tremendous striking earned him the moniker "Hondo" from the character played by John Wayne in the 1953 Hollywood western "Hondo." As a Senator, he earned the moniker "Capital Punisher."

A baseball legend

Howard's career was distinguished by multiple honors, including being awarded Rookie of the Year in the National League in 1960. His greatest years came with the Senators when he led the American League in home runs and runs batted in, and where he was an All-Star for four straight seasons while frequently playing for losing clubs.

Frank Howard's influence goes beyond the baseball field. He played an essential role in Washington baseball history, and the Nationals honored him with a statue alongside other baseball greats. His path through baseball, from the Dodgers to the Senators to the Tigers, demonstrated his undying love for the game.

Fans and athletes alike will remember Frank Howard's towering presence and much larger heart. His incredible home runs and unassuming attitude made an enduring impression on baseball. Though he struck out 1,460 times during his career, he will always be remembered as a towering presence in the hearts of those who had the honor of watching his amazing journey through America's sport.

