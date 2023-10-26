Who is Fraser Bohm? What we know so far about the 22-year old allegedly responsible for Pepperdine University incident

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to multiple deaths and manslaughter

According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, Fraser Bohm has been charged in connection with a fatal car accident in Malibu that claimed the lives of four Pepperdine University students. Fraser Bohm was first charged with vehicular manslaughter before being detained again on Tuesday on four counts of murder for the murders of Niamh Rolston, 20, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams, 21.

Bohm pleaded not guilty to the murder charges at his hearing on Wednesday. He said he was trying to elude an aggressive pursuer when he lost control of his 2016 BMW.

What is Fraser Bohm accused of?

On October 17, witnesses said that Bohm was driving in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu when he lost control of his car and struck four pedestrians on the side of the road before crashing into neighboring parked cars. At the site, the four people died. Bohm could get numerous life terms if found guilty as charged.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigation was conducted on the case. In a hearing attended by multiple family members who seemed to comfort one another as they exited the courtroom, Bohm, who had never been in trouble before, had his bond reduced from 8 million dollars to 4 million dollars.

Who is Fraser Bohm?

Fraser, the youngest of three siblings, has two older sisters, Hunter, 25, and Haiden, 24. Fraser Bohm Malibu, his 57-year-old mother Brooke, who is a photographer, and his two sisters reside in a gated mansion in Malibu. ReCor Medical, a medical equipment firm located in Palo Alto, employs Fraser's father, Chris, 59, as Vice President of Sales West.

Fraser, a pitcher for Oaks Christian School before he graduated, was a well-regarded high school student. The remaining payments on Fraser Bohm's 2017 BMW were made by his father Chris, with his mother contributing a $25,000 down payment. Per the terms of their divorce settlement, his parents gave him the car as a present when he turned eighteen.

