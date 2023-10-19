Who is Gabriella Karefa-Johnson? What we know so far about Vogue's contributing editor-at-large

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war and genocide.

Fans of Vogue's Editor-in-chief, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson are left to wonder if she is still employed by the publication. Following posts criticizing Israel for its aggression against Palestine, the stylist has taken the position title off of her social media profiles.

The Daily Mail reports that the 32-year-old garnered media attention after tweeting her opinions on recent bloodshed between Palestine and Israel. Karefa-Johnson used her Instagram account to express her opinion that Israel is oppressing the Palestinian people by committing acts of genocide and other crimes against humanity.

Gabriella Karefa blasts out on Instagram, talking about Israel Hamas war

On October 14, she wrote, “It’s so disappointing to see the utter lack of understanding of the basic tenets and tactics of colonization, and one’s willingness to justify and defend those systems which have only ever been oppressed.”

The fashion editor's outspoken comments drew criticism from several colleagues in the fashion business, which prompted a second public remark about people in her field she respected who had "horrific" views.

After garnering attention for the heated exchanges, a spokesperson for Vogue stated that her words do not reflect the fashion platform, “Gabriella's thoughts and posts on social media are her own and do not reflect those of the company.” As neither party has made a formal announcement on her current work, it is unknown whether or not the style contributor is still connected to the publication.

About Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

The 32-year-old editor and stylist made history in 2021 when she styled the first Vogue cover to feature a black woman. Because of her own personal style, the stylist, and as the Vogue Global Contributing Fashion Editor-at-Large, she has become immensely popular.

Vice President Kamala Harris, singer Selena Gomez, poet Amanda Gorman, and model Gigi Hadid are just a few of the celebrities Karefa-Johnson has styled. The stylist has also done work for retailers Target and companies including Calvin Klein, Stuart Weitzman, and Joseph Altuzarra.

