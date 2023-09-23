Who is Gabrielle Union-Wade? Taking closer look at Dwyane Wade's personal life

Dwyane Wade is remembering a difficult time in his marriage to Gabrielle Union, a time when it was almost over. The NBA Hall of Famer spoke of having to inform Union, 50, that he had fathered his son Xavier with another woman during a gap in their relationship while appearing on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay show.

According to People, the former Miami Heat player claimed he attempted to break up with Union at the time because he believed it would be the best for both of them given the circumstances. Wade admitted that without Union on his side, he "couldn't have gotten through that moment and how she accepted everything and they got back together.

Who is Gabrielle Union Wade?

Union's early life

Gabrielle Monique Union was raised in California but is originally from Omaha, Nebraska. Theresa, her mother, worked as a social worker and managed a phone firm. Sylvester, her father, was a sergeant in the military. Union claims that her parents helped her develop a sense of independence and gave her a new viewpoint by taking her to a pride march.

Union was sexually assaulted

Young Gabrielle was a three-sport varsity athlete at Foothill High School, competing in basketball, track, and soccer. In her early years, Union struggled with a variety of issues, including her parents' divorce and her attempts to fit in. But at the age of 19, the worst trauma occurred. During her second year at UCLA, she was sexually attacked at a Payless shop while being held at gunpoint. Payless was successfully sued by Union for carelessness.

Acting career

She began her career in films, like many new actresses, with small roles. However, she appeared in cult classics like Friends, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Saved by the Bell. Her claim to fame was playing a cheerleader in the popular Bring It On cheerleading franchise. This is how she got big projects like City of Angels and The Brothers. Union is becoming better all the time, having already played a number of critically praised and varied parts. Her most recent appearances were in The Proud Family and The Perfect Find.

Gabrielle Union's relationship with Dwayne Wade

In the past, the Union was linked with several people. For around four years, she was married to NFL player Chris Howard. Following the conclusion of their divorce in 2006, she started dating Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade in February 2007. In 2013, their relationship had difficulties and because of their work, they took a break in their relationship in January. During the break, Wade and Aja Metoyerin, a cast member of Basketball Wives, would give birth to a son, Xavier. But after April 2013, Union and Wade got back together. Wade and Union celebrated Christmas as an engaged couple the same year they rekindled their relationship. On August 30, 2014, in Miami, they tied the knot in front of family and friends.

