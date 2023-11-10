Who is Gautam Ranji? What we know so far about Las Vegas Sphere's former CFO

Gautam Ranji, who recently resigned as the Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP at Sphere Entertainment Co., has emerged as a distinguished figure in the financial and strategic realms of the entertainment industry.

With an extensive background and notable positions on the boards of prominent organizations, Ranji's journey is marked by significant contributions and leadership roles.

Key positions and board memberships

Gautam Ranji stands at the helm of financial leadership as the Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP at Sphere Entertainment Co., a role he assumed in 2023. However, his influence extends far beyond the confines of Sphere Entertainment Co.

In the realm of board memberships, Ranji serves as a Director at Blavity, Inc., contributing his financial expertise to the dynamic landscape of the company.

Simultaneously, his role as Vice Chairman at Breakthrough New York since 2022 showcases a commitment to philanthropic endeavors, reflecting his dedication beyond financial stewardship.

A journey of expertise and impact

Ranji's professional journey unfolds as a narrative of strategic brilliance. Having occupied pivotal roles such as EVP-Strategic Planning & Business Development at Paramount Global and CBS Corp., his strategic foresight played a crucial role in the growth and development of these major entertainment entities.

His Executive Vice President-Strategy & Operations position at ViacomCBS Networks International further underlines his comprehensive understanding of the industry's operational intricacies.

Notably, his tenure as the Chief Strategy Officer at Argus Capital Corp. showcases Ranji's ability to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape, adding a layer of strategic acumen to his multifaceted career.

Educational background and holdings

Gautam Ranji's journey is fortified by a robust educational foundation. Armed with an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College, Ranji's academic prowess complements his dynamic career trajectory.

Beyond academic achievements, Ranji's commitment to the success of Sphere Entertainment Co. is evident in his current holdings within the company. This dual commitment, both educational and financial, underscores his dedication to steering the course of Sphere Entertainment Co. toward continued success and growth in the entertainment sector.

Diverse experience and achievements

From being the Chief Financial Officer of MSG Sphere, at Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. to his role as Senior Vice President of licensing and Business Development at Hearst Magazines International, Ranji's career spans diverse sectors, showcasing his adaptability and leadership prowess.

