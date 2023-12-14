Who is George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney? Exploring her life, career, and relationship as the actor jokes about her cooking

George Clooney is currently on a nationwide tour to promote The Boys in the Boat, a movie that he both produced and directed. In this film, you'll see talented actors Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner. Lately, Clooney has been in the headlines after he made a joke about what would happen if he let his wife Amal take over the cooking - he claims his family would starve to death!

Clooney who married Amala, a human rights attorney in 2014 claimed that her culinary ability was insignificant compared to her legal acumen. George said to Extra, “My wife, who is a brilliant lawyer -- she’s one of the great advocates of the world; but I better be doing the cooking, or we will all die.” While, we all know how much George loves his wife Amala, let's learn more about her career and life in depth!

Who is George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney?

Early life and education

Amal Clooney, a lawyer of British-Lebanese descent, was born in 1978. Prior to her university studies, she attended Dr. Challoner's High School, a prestigious ladies' grammar school in Little Chalfont, Buckinghamshire. Continuing her education, she then went on to St. Hugh's College in Oxford, where she received the Shrigley Award and an exhibition grant.

In 2000, Amal obtained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in jurisprudence. The following year, she pursued an LL.M. in Master of Laws at New York University School of Law. Her exceptional achievements in entertainment law were recognized with the Jack J. Katz Memorial Award.

Career

In 2002, she was admitted to the New York bar, and in 2010, she received her call to the Bar of England and Wales. Additionally, Amal has practiced in The Hague's international tribunals. Clooney represents clients in front of international tribunals such as the European Court of Human Rights, the International Criminal Court, and the International Court of Justice. She is defending a group of Yazidi victims from Iraq who are demanding justice for the genocide and other crimes committed by ISIS, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad.

She also represents victims of major atrocities, such as sexual assault and genocide. Amal has been a senior fellow and visiting faculty member of Columbia Law School's Human Rights Institute since 2015. She co-teaches the Human Rights Course there with Professor Sarah H. Cleveland.

George and Amala Clooney's relationship timeline

It was in Lake Como, Italy, in 2013 that the two first crossed paths. Later, they went on their first date that year in London. After dating for a year, the two tied the knot in September 2014 at the Aman Canal Grande Hotel in Venice, Italy, in a lavish ceremony that took place five months after the actor's proposal.

In February 2017, Us Weekly revealed that the couple was expecting a child, despite their original lack of intentions to have children. In June 2017, the couple became parents for the first time and welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella.

