Who is Hakan Ayik? All you need to know about Australia's 'most wanted' man following Turkey arrest

As part of a significant operation to dismantle the Comanchero biker gang, Australia's most wanted fugitive was dramatically caught in Turkey. Hakan Ayik, who left Australia in 2010 after 13 years, was among many underworld figures arrested by Istanbul police on Thursday morning.

Ayik sometimes referred to as Big Hux, rose to prominence as one of the most sought criminals in the world after the FBI and AFP used the encrypted chat app AN0M to trace his vast narcotics enterprise throughout the world. The Turkish Minister of Internal Affairs, Ali Yerlikaya, made the announcement of the arrest in a post on X.

According to Mr. Yerlikaya, Mr. Ayik was reportedly involved in money laundering, manslaughter, theft, and international drug trafficking. The Comanchero biker gang was sued by Istanbul's chief public prosecutor, who claimed the group laundered its assets in Turkey.

ALSO READ: What did Benjamin Ackerman do? LA con man who targeted A-list celebrities goes behind bars

In an effort to target suspected transnational serious organized criminals, the Turkish National Police was commended by the Australian Federal Police (AFP). Because of his Turkish citizenship, it seems unlikely that Ayik, whose wealth is estimated to be around $800 million ($515 million USD), will be extradited to Australia.

Who is Hakan Ayik?

Ayik is a drug trafficker who is Turkish-Australian and was born on January 31, 1979. His parents are Turkish, and he was born in Australia. He was extremely young when he lost his father. Both his cousin and brother received prison sentences. The James Cook Boys Technology High School provided him with an education.

As per the reports, he was apprehended by Turkish officials on November 2, 2023, along with 36 accomplices, for his transgressions inside a worldwide organized crime network. His riches and other matters have come under scrutiny following his arrest. He was allegedly involved in large-scale drug trafficking operations, according to the authorities.

How did Hakan Ayik become one of the most 'wanted'?

Ayik was in charge of a major criminal empire in the 2000s. In Sydney and Canberra, he owned brothels and karaoke clubs. He apparently took opulent trips to Hong Kong, Dubai, and India. He participated in Comanchero Motorcycle Club events. Additionally, he is said to have collaborated with dishonest jail and customs personnel in Tonga and Australia.

Ayik was estimated to have imported illegal drugs worth hundreds of millions of dollars, partnering with the Sam Gor Chinese Triad crime syndicate to organize the illicit business. Reports also indicated Ayik planned to open a medication manufacturing facility in India to further expand operations. He first gained notoriety as the "Facebook gangster" in 2010 after showcasing his lavish criminal lifestyle on social media platforms.

ALSO READ: North Dakota woman poisons boyfriend with multimillion-dollar inheritance involved: What we know so far

Advertisement

Ayik was known for introducing encrypted communication platforms to criminal networks. The first was Phantom Secure, shut down in 2018 by the FBI and Australian Federal Police. Later, Ayik unknowingly aided law enforcement by spreading the encrypted ANOM messaging app used in a 2021 sting operation. ANOM contained a secret backdoor that allowed authorities in Australia and the United States to monitor communications. Though Ayik believed ANOM would protect criminals, his promotion of the compromised app provided crucial support for the operation that brought down his associates.

Advertisement

He was chosen by law enforcement as a vector for dispersing the application because of his stellar reputation in the criminal community. When an undercover agent first gave him access to the app, he distributed it around his wide range of criminal contacts, believing it to be authentic.

Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police Reece Kershaw stated that Mr. Ayik was "a wanted individual" in 2021 because of his unintentional involvement in the operation.