Who is Harish Salve? All about former Solicitor General of India who is in limelight after his third marriage

Leading attorney and former solicitor general of India Harish Salve has tied the knot again for the third time. He got married to Trina in a lavish wedding ceremony in London. According to sources, big names like Nita Ambani, Lalit Modi, Ujjwala Raut, and others were present there.

The lawyer has taken on a number of notable cases, including the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was given the death penalty by Pakistan for espionage. The senior attorney who represents clients before the Supreme Court also acts as the third-time Queen's Counsel for the courts of Wales and England.

Who is Harish Salve's third wife, Trina?

Salve's third wife Trina is believed to be British based on the images posted on social media. However, there isn't a lot of information accessible on her.

Salve's first and second marriage

Salve, who served as India's Solicitor General from 1999 to 2002, was first married to Meenakshi for 38 years. They became parents to two daughters after which they divorced in June 2020. The couple has two daughters. A London-based artist named Caroline Brossard was Harish Salve's second wife. Salve married Caroline Brossard when he was 65 years old. When Caroline Brossard married Salve she was 56. From her former marriage, she also had a daughter who was 18 years old. According to reports, Harish Salve claimed to be a baptized Christian and was an active churchgoer.

Harish Salve's legal career

Regarding the famous legal career of Harish Salve, Salve is regarded as India's busiest attorney. In India and internationally, he has handled several high-profile cases. Salve handled the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was given the death penalty by a Pakistani military court for espionage. For representing Jadhav before the International Court of Justice, Salve charged merely Rs. 1, and his deed won him accolades. The Tata Group, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, and ITC Group are just a few of Salve's many clients. Additionally, he participated in the lawsuit involving Reliance Natural Resources Ltd. v. Anil Ambani's Krishna Godavari Basin Gas Company.

Salve was recently selected to serve on a High-Level Committee established by the Indian government to examine 'One Nation One Election.' The prestigious Padma Bhushan was bestowed on Salve in 2015. Salve took on Salman Khan's 2002 hit-and-run case in the same year; he had already received a five-year prison sentence. Following the Bombay High Court trial, Khan was found not guilty of all counts related to the 2002 hit-and-run and drunken driving incidents.

